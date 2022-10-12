The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates NATO chief urges air defenses for Kyiv as military aid on agenda in Brussels

People hold up a banners as they gather for a protest in Prague on Tuesday. (Petr David Josek/AP)
October 12, 2022

Russian strikes continued across Ukraine for the second day in a row Tuesday, as Kyiv called for more air-defense systems and Group of Seven leaders promised to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”

Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov said Tuesday that an IRIS-T air-defense system from Germany and four HIMARS systems from the United States had arrived. The IRIS-T system was the first of four to be sent by Germany; Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said the system can protect “an entire major city from Russian air attacks.”

Ukraine’s calls for additional military aid are set to be discussed Wednesday in Brussels, as defense leaders from nearly 50 countries gather for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will participate as NATO holds its Defense Ministerial in Brussels, the alliance’s first ministerial in which NATO-ascendant Finland and Sweden will join as invitees.

Here’s what to know

  • Following Russian strikes that killed at least 20 people Monday, “critical, civilian infrastructure” was hit Tuesday in 12 of Ukraine’s 24 regions, the United Nations’ Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs said, citing the State Emergency Service. A power plant in the Vinnytsia region was struck twice, officials said, with the second attack injuring at least six workers who were making repairs after the earlier strike.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak Wednesday at Russian Energy Week. Noting “the unprecedented pressure that is being exerted on our country” in a welcome statement to the gathering, he said he was “certain that this Forum will best be remembered for its interesting discussions.”
  • The White House said President Biden is starting to rethink the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia, after the oil cartel led by the kingdom said it would slash oil production — bolstering Russia.
  • Biden said Tuesday during an interview with CNN that Putin “totally miscalculated” the invasion of Ukraine. Biden said Putin wanted “to be the leader of Russia that united all of Russian speakers. I mean, it’s just I just think it’s irrational.”

