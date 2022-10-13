NATO countries race to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses

BRUSSELS — Outraged over Russia’s recent strikes on civilian infrastructure targets across Ukraine, NATO countries and other nations are vowing to boost support for Ukrainian forces, focusing in particular on the advanced air defense systems at the top of Kyiv’s wish list.
Stoltenberg’s pledge echoed the resolve of U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and other officials who voiced dismay over the Russian airstrikes. The defense ministers on Thursday will discuss NATO’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, including military aid, the protection of critical infrastructure, and nuclear planning, among other issues.
Germany has begun sending four of its state-of-the-art IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine.
On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview that his country would deliver radar and air defense systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks. He did not say which systems. Early Thursday, Britain made its own announcement: it will send Ukraine AMRAAM antiaircraft missiles.
“Russia’s latest indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine warrant further support to those seeking to defend their nation,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in the statement.
The AMRAAM missiles, Wallace said, will be used alongside U.S. air defense systems known as NASAMS. U.S. officials said earlier this week that two NASAMS systems were weeks away from delivery to Ukraine and efforts are underway to get them there more quickly.
The new equipment comes as NATO countries and other nations backing Ukraine have grown increasingly alarmed and angry about Russia’s increasingly brutal tactics.
A string of battlefield setbacks have Russian forces on the back foot, NATO officials and diplomats say, but there is no sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to back down, and Russia has been taking steps to tighten its grip on occupied areas that claims to have annexed in violation of international law.
With its stocks of precision ammunition running low, the Russian side has stepped up attacks using longer range Soviet-era munitions, taking aim at Ukrainian infrastructure and civilian targets far from the front line, a senior NATO official said — a sign, some fear, of what’s to come.
On Wednesday, Austin convened the sixth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a coalition of more than 50 countries that have pledged military support to Ukraine.
Austin decried the “malice and cruelty” of Russia’s recent escalation and promised ongoing support. “We’re going to do everything we can, as fast as we can, to help the Ukrainian forces get the capability they need to protect the Ukrainian people,” he said.
But getting Ukraine the systems they need — and making sure they are usable — is a complex task, U.S. and NATO officials said. Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said supplying air defenses will be “quite complicated from a technical standpoint” and will “take a bit of time.”
NATO’s 30 allies were joined in Brussels this week by Sweden and Finland, which have applied to join the alliance and for the first time are participating in a defense ministerial as “invitees,” giving them broader access to most NATO discussions.
