Russia-Ukraine war live updates U.S. expects Kyiv to take more land over winter, urges more aid

A man drives his motorcycle past a destroyed car in the village of Velyka Oleksandrivka, which has been retaken by Ukraine, in the Kherson region on Wednesday. (Leo Correa/AP)
Updated October 13, 2022 at 2:17 a.m. EDT|Published October 13, 2022 at 1:11 a.m. EDT

Ukraine is expected to continue its effort to retake territory from Russia this winter, the U.S. secretary of defense said Wednesday, urging countries to provide what they can in lethal and nonlethal aid. “Ukraine will continue to do everything it can throughout the winter … And we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that they have what’s required to be effective,” Lloyd Austin said after a meeting in Belgium with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Wednesday. NATO defense ministers are continuing their meetings Thursday.

More strikes were launched on the Kyiv region Thursday morning, perhaps by kamikaze drones, according to the governor, Oleksiy Kuleba. Rescue operations are ongoing and residents were told to shelter. Ukraine’s Western allies this week also promised to deliver new air defense systems to the country and expedite the delivery of sophisticated NASAM air defense systems. The declarations, which came the same day as an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven, amount to what Ukraine’s defense minister has called “a new era of air defense.”

Here’s what to know

  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin is expected to meet Thursday with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kazakhstan. A Kremlin spokesperson said the leaders are likely to discuss paths to peace in Ukraine, Reuters reported.
  • The United Nations General Assembly voted Wednesday to condemn Russia’s illegal seizure of Ukrainian territory, adopting a U.S.-sponsored resolution by a vote of 143-5, with 35 abstentions. The text, which is not legally binding, demands that Russia reverse its annexation of the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine. U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement that the vote is “indisputable evidence” that “Putin stands alone on the international stage.”
  • Germany delivered the first of four newly developed IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine this week, in an attempt to help the country better defend itself from Russian strikes.
  • External power was restored Wednesday to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, which had been relying on generators after losing all external power for the second time in days, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. The U.N. nuclear watchdog is trying to establish a security zone at the site, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which Russian forces control.
