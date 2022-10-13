Russia-Ukraine war live updates U.S. expects Kyiv to take more land over winter, urges more aid

Ukraine is expected to continue its effort to retake territory from Russia this winter, the U.S. secretary of defense said Wednesday, urging countries to provide what they can in lethal and nonlethal aid. “Ukraine will continue to do everything it can throughout the winter … And we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that they have what’s required to be effective,” Lloyd Austin said after a meeting in Belgium with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Wednesday. NATO defense ministers are continuing their meetings Thursday.