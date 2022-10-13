Saudi Arabia sharply rejects U.S. criticism of oil production cut

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saudi Arabia responded Thursday to a barrage of criticism from the United States over a decision by the Saudi-led oil producing cartel and its allies to cut production, saying the decision was based solely on “economic considerations" while denying it was “politically motivated” against the United States. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The unusually detailed and often caustic statement, attributed to a Saudi Foreign Ministry official, came after the White House and members of Congress condemned the kingdom for a decision by OPEC Plus last week to cut its oil output by 2 million barrels a day, a move that could boost oil prices in the United States and worldwide.

The cuts were widely seen as a political blow to President Biden ahead of a tough winter and a month before midterm elections.

In response to the cuts, Biden said he would be reviewing the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia and there would be “consequences” for the kingdom, one of 13 core members of the oil cartel, which is joined by several partners, including Russia. A White House spokesman said Biden was also open to proposals by a group of U.S. lawmakers that would penalize Saudi Arabia, including by limiting security cooperation and arms sales.

The White House has been pressing Saudi Arabia to produce more oil in order to compensate for the global shortage and price increase caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden visited Saudi Arabia in July and met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s day to day leader — brushing aside criticism from human rights activists who said such a meeting would reward the crown prince for his repressive tactics, including what U.S. intelligence said was his involvement in the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Biden aides asserted that the purpose of the trip was to improve the U.S.-Saudi relationship, rather than ensuring the kingdom keep producing oil at a certain level. Mohammed has denied he ordered Khashoggi’s killing.

The Saudi statement Thursday suggested that the Biden administration had asked the kingdom to postpone a decision to cut oil prices for a month, which would have delayed the fallout from the cuts until after the U.S. midterm elections. Such a delay, the statement said, “would have had negative economic consequences.”

The statement denied that Saudi Arabia was solely responsible for the decision to cut oil production, saying such measures were based on “consensus."

“These outcomes are based purely on economic considerations that take into account maintaining balance of supply and demand in the oil markets, as well as aim to limit volatility that does not serve the interests of consumers and producers,” it said.

The Saudis also pushed back at criticism the decision to cut oil production amounted to siding with Russia in the conflict in Ukraine.

“Any attempts to distort the facts about the Kingdom’s position regarding the crisis in Ukraine are unfortunate, and will not change the Kingdom’s principled position," the statement said.

Sarah Dadouch in Beirut contributed to reporting.

