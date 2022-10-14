Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv says it recently liberated more than 600 settlements from Russia

Outraged over Russia’s recent strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, NATO countries and other nations are vowing to boost support for Ukrainian forces , focusing in particular on the advanced air defense systems at the top of Kyiv’s wish list. “We will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Thursday. “In particular we will provide more air defense systems to Ukraine.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to work with the International Atomic Energy Agency on safety issues at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the agency’s director general said Thursday. “That is a good start,” Rafael Grossi said at a news conference in Kyiv. But, he said, the situation there remains concerning. “There has to be a recognition that this nuclear power plant cannot be a military target,” he said.