Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv says it recently liberated more than 600 settlements from Russia

Key developments
- Outraged over Russia’s recent strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, NATO countries and other nations are vowing to boost support for Ukrainian forces, focusing in particular on the advanced air defense systems at the top of Kyiv’s wish list. “We will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Thursday. “In particular we will provide more air defense systems to Ukraine.”
- Russia said Thursday it will assist residents fleeing the Kherson region of Ukraine, following a local official’s appeal to Moscow to help evacuate four cities as the fighting has intensified. Russia partially occupies Kherson and illegally annexed it, along with three other regions, in a ceremony last month. Ukrainian forces have in recent weeks staged a counteroffensive to retake the area in southern Ukraine.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to work with the International Atomic Energy Agency on safety issues at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the agency’s director general said Thursday. “That is a good start,” Rafael Grossi said at a news conference in Kyiv. But, he said, the situation there remains concerning. “There has to be a recognition that this nuclear power plant cannot be a military target,” he said.
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX has told the Pentagon that it cannot continue to fund the Starlink terminals that have helped keep Ukraine online during the invasion, according to CNN. A senior U.S. defense official confirmed to The Washington Post that Musk had asked the Defense Department to pay for the services, and that the bill could run to hundreds of millions of dollars over the next year. (The Post previously reported that the U.S. federal government is paying for a significant portion of the equipment and transport costs.)
Battleground updates
- Personnel linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps may have traveled to occupied areas in southern Ukraine to train Russian forces in the use of attack drones, Ukraine said Thursday. The Defense Ministry’s Center for National Resistance said on its website that an unspecified number of Iranians were brought to a port in the Kherson region, as well as to a location in the Crimean Peninsula, to offer instruction in the use of the Iranian-manufactured Shahed-136 drones.
- Russia is firing a mix of older and newer missiles from a variety of locations, including from strategic bombers in the Caspian region and Kalibr cruise missiles lobbed from the Black Sea, said Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister. Kalibr missiles are costly and meant for high-priority targets, making the Russian strategy to hit civilian infrastructure perplexing, as doing so does not clearly advance its military goals. Here’s what to know.
- Kremlin-aligned forces have made “tactical advances” toward the center of Bakhmut, a town in the Donetsk region that Moscow appears intent on seizing before trying to advance toward larger cities in the region, the British Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update Friday. Wagner Group mercenaries probably remain “heavily involved” in the fighting in Bakhmut, London said.
- The foreign minister of Belarus told Russian media that his country had given its security forces broad powers such as wiretapping, unimpeded access to all locations and control over all communications, according to Reuters. Minsk, a treaty ally of Moscow, said it believed “neighboring states” were seeking to seize parts of its territory.
Global impact
- Putin has offered to build a new gas pipeline in Turkey. His comments, at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, followed explosions that hit the Nord Stream pipelines last month and that some Western nations have blamed on sabotage.
- Any transfer of Iranian drones to Russia would be a violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution that backed the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, France’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre said France was coordinating with European partners on a potential response. “We have taken note of the many reports of the Russian armed forces’ use of Iranian drones to carry out strikes against civilian targets in Ukraine, which likely constitute war crimes,” she said. “Moreover, the provision of Iranian drones to Russia would be considered a violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.”
- Fourteen NATO countries will take part in a major nuclear readiness exercise planned for next week. The exercise, “Steadfast Noon,” is an annual occurrence and is designed to test the alliance’s nuclear deterrence capabilities. The maneuvers, to be held in western Europe “well away from Russia, more than 600 miles,” will include fighter jets and B-52 bombers, none of which will carry live munitions, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby told reporters Thursday.
From our correspondents
As morale suffers, Russia and Ukraine fight a war of mental attrition: In Moscow’s ranks, the casualty count is high and forces have been in a retreat for more than a month. But Ukrainian soldiers are also feeling fatigued — physically and mentally — even though they are more motivated because they are defending their homeland and trying to protect civilians dying daily in Russian attacks, Isabelle Khurshudyan reports.