Britain’s finance minister resigns after his policies shocked the economy

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss was propelled into high office by her bold promises to super-charge the country’s flagging economy with big tax cuts for corporations, investors and high-earners. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight It is not going well. Her premiership and government are reeling, as markets — and members of her own party — wonder how she can simultaneously slash taxes and maintain social programs without deep borrowing.

On Friday, the architect of her growth plan, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced he was resigning as Chancellor of the Exchequer, Britain’s title for the finance minster.

Kwarteng stepped down after his policies caused the currency to tank and the central bank to step in to calm markets.

In a letter posted on Twitter, Kwarteng wrote, that Truss had asked him to resign.

“It is important now as we move forward to emphasize your government’s commitment to fiscal discipline," he wrote.

Advertisement

Kwarteng, a free-marketeer and zealous Brexiteer, will have lasted just a month in the top economic job. He flew home to London from Washington earlier on Friday, as British newspapers tracked his flight. He had been attending a meeting of the International Monetary Fund, his first appearance as chancellor at a major economic summit.

Truss is scheduled to give a press conference on Friday afternoon, during which he is expected to announce she will scrap parts of her unfunded package of tax cuts.

It was just three weeks ago, with bold headlines that the chancellor announced the government’s new “Growth Plan,” which would be propelled by “biggest package of tax cuts in generations.”

Those proposed cuts are quickly being cut.

Last week, Kwarteng said the government would ax its plan to lower the top income tax rates paid by high-earning Britons.

Advertisement

Currently well-to-do Brits pay a top rate of 45 percent on annual income over £150,000 ($167,646). Truss wanted to cut the top rate to 40 percent starting in April 2023.

Kwarteng argued that reducing the top rate, which was higher than countries like Norway, Italy, and the United States, would “attract the best and the brightest to the U.K. workforce, helping businesses innovate and grow.”

There was a howl of protest — and Kwarteng caved. Truss may also announce on Friday whether she will reverse herself on promises to cut taxes for corporations and for investors.

The calamity played out quickly.

A source at Downing Street told the BBC on Friday that Truss thought the chancellor was "doing an excellent job” and that the two were in “lockstep."

The chancellor — before he resigned — told reporters Thursday that he was "not going anywhere,” despite the market turbulence he conceded was caused in part government’s announcement of its fiscal plan.

Advertisement

Asked if he and his boss, the prime minister, would have their jobs in a month’s time, the chancellor replied, “Absolutely, 100 percent.”

Truss was creamed in the weekly prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, and then gave a disastrous performance later in the day with a private meeting of lawmakers serving on back benches, some of whom gave briefings to journalists after that made it sound pretty dire.

One lawmaker told the Financial Times “the mood was honestly funereal, horrendous. I was shocked at how brutal it was.”

Mujtaba Rahman, an analyst at Eurasia Group, said in a briefing note on Friday that that it was more likely than not that Truss would be ousted before the next election, which has to occur by January 2025 at the latest.

He said that a group of Conservative Party lawmakers were plotting to remove her from office by Christmas, with some floating the idea of a “moderate dream ticket” of Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, two contestants in the last contest.

Advertisement

“Although some MPs say the plan to remove Truss would make the Conservatives look even more ridiculous than they are at the moment, a growing number believe it may be the only way to prevent a Labour landslide in 2024,” he wrote.

Under the current rules of the Conservative Party, which just had a leadership contest, there can’t be a further contest for a year. But those rules could be changed.

The Bank of England on Friday was scheduled to end a highly unusual intervention that saw it buying government bonds with the aim of stabilizing the markets, which were spooked following the Sept. 23 new policy announcement. The bank was particularly worried about some pension funds.

Britain will soon have its fourth chancellor in under four months. Kwarteng lasted just 38 days in the job. The only chancellor to service less time in the post, Iain Macleod, died of a heart attack after 30 days.

GiftOutline Gift Article