Ukraine live briefing: Putin claims ‘no need’ for more massive strikes; new U.S. weapons package for Kyiv

Air raid sirens rang across much of Ukraine early Saturday, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that a days-long barrage of missile and drone attacks across Ukraine was over, saying at a Friday news conference that there was “no need for massive strikes, at least now” after his military hit most of its targets.

Putin defended his decision to invade Ukraine, but also appeared to acknowledge growing discontent with the war at home. He assured Russians that his unpopular partial mobilization of military reservists, which has prompted tens of thousands of men to flee the country, would end in two weeks. The remarks came as U.S. intelligence said Russia has lost more than 6,000 pieces of equipment since the beginning of the war and is struggling to replace munitions, in part because of Western sanctions.