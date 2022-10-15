Ukraine live briefing: Putin claims ‘no need’ for more massive strikes; new U.S. weapons package for Kyiv

Putin defended his decision to invade Ukraine, but also appeared to acknowledge growing discontent with the war at home. He assured Russians that his unpopular partial mobilization of military reservists, which has prompted tens of thousands of men to flee the country, would end in two weeks. The remarks came as U.S. intelligence said Russia has lost more than 6,000 pieces of equipment since the beginning of the war and is struggling to replace munitions, in part because of Western sanctions.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- The United States on Friday announced an additional $725 million in security assistance for Ukraine. The package includes more ammunition for high mobility rocket systems, or HIMARS, as well as precision-guided artillery rounds, antitank weapons and Humvees, according to a Pentagon statement. The new aid brings the total amount of U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to approximately $17.6 billion since the beginning of the war.
- Ukrainian officials are urging people across the country to conserve energy and warning of a difficult winter after Russia pummeled critical infrastructure. This week, dozens of Russian missiles and Iranian-made kamikaze drones struck power plants and substations, cutting electricity, heat and hot water in many cities and forcing factories in some areas to temporarily close. The Washington Post identified eight energy facilities across six regions that were damaged or destroyed on Monday and Tuesday, using pictures and videos shared on social media along with satellite imagery and fire tracking data.
- Tech billionaire Elon Musk warned Friday that he cannot “indefinitely” continue to fund the Starlink satellite terminals he has provided to help Ukraine stay online during the war, calling the financial burden “unreasonable” and urging the Pentagon to pick up the bill. He also accused Russia of “actively trying to kill” Starlink. “We’re assessing our options and trying to do what we can to help keep these … for the Ukrainian forces,” Defense Department spokesman, Sabrina Singh, said.
Battleground updates
- Russia’s heavy losses of equipment since the war began has forced it to turn to countries including Iran and North Korea for supplies and equipment, according to a slide deck from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, presented Friday at an event at the Treasury Department. Russia is using front companies and fraudulent end-user licenses to evade some sanctions, according to an alert released Friday by the Treasury, Commerce and State departments.
- The Kremlin’s forces are probably using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones to support strike campaigns against critical infrastructure in Ukraine because they perform poorly in active combat situations, the Institute for the Study of War said. The think tank cited Nataliya Humenyuk, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command, as saying Russian forces were employing the drones primarily to strike buildings and infrastructure because of their limited efficacy against troop concentrations.
Global impact
- Russia’s revival of war in Europe has prompted seismic shifts in Germany, including its worst energy crisis in generations. The nation grew prosperous, establishing itself as the economic engine of Europe and the world’s fourth-largest economy, by relying on the twin pillars of cheap Russian energy and manufacturing exports. But as the German economy sputters — threatening to drag down Europe with it — the economic model that gave rise to Germany, Inc. has been thrown into doubt.
- Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said Friday that a cap on the price of Russian oil will help stabilize global energy prices. Speaking at the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, Yellen said that the cap “aims to cut Putin’s revenue while keeping Russian oil flowing onto global markets at low prices.” She added: “One thing we want to be clear about is that Russia should not profit from having started this atrocious war in Ukraine.”
- Saudi Arabia is sending an additional $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Riyadh had triggered anger in many Western capitals after it orchestrated a plan to slash global oil production by 2 million barrels a day, bolstering Russia’s coffers as the Kremlin struggles to fund its invasion.
From our correspondents
Ukrainian Nobel laureate demands new approach for wartime justice: Ukraine and its global supporters must radically rethink how to secure justice for thousands of victims of Russian war crimes, a co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize said in an interview in Kyiv with The Post’s Missy Ryan and Kostiantyn Khudov.
Oleksandra Matviichuk, a Ukrainian human rights lawyer whose Center for Civil Liberties shared the peace prize last week, pushed for expanding the International Criminal Court and overhauling a system that has often failed to bring accountability after conflicts in Yugoslavia, Africa and the Middle East.