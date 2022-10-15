Explosion in Turkish mine kills at least 28 as workers remain trapped

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ISTANBUL — At least 28 workers have been killed after an explosion in a coal mine in northern Turkey while at least 15 workers remain trapped inside, Turkish authorities said Saturday. The explosion occurred Friday in a state-owned mine in Turkey’s Bartin province on the Black Sea coast. The authorities said the cause of the explosion was still under investigation but that an initial assessment suggested it was caused by firedamp, referring to concentrations of flammable gas like methane.

Fires continued to burn inside the mine as rescue efforts continued, said Fatih Donmez, Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

At least 110 people were working inside the mine when the explosion occurred, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters early Saturday. Eleven workers were being treated for injuries in Istanbul and in Bartin province, he said. Fifty-eight workers were rescued or escaped the mine, he added.

Photographs showed throngs of people gathered at the entrance of the mine, including rescue workers, a waiting row of ambulances, and an injured miner covered in what appeared to be black soot. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was expected to fly to the scene of the accident Saturday, officials said.

Turkey suffered its worst-ever mining accident in 2014, when 301 people were killed after an explosion in a coal mine in Soma, about 200 miles south of Istanbul, sparked a fire that burned for days. Protests after the accident targeted the mine’s owners as well as Erdogan, after he downplayed the incident, suggesting that such accidents were commonplace.

