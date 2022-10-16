Massive fire breaks out in Iran’s notorious Evin prison

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BEIRUT — A massive fire broke out Saturday night in Iran’s notorious Evin prison, which hosts hundreds of dissidents as well as hundreds more of those recently detained in the last month of street protests. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that the eight people were injured in the fire and the blaze was under control by Sunday morning, while citing officials insisting that there was no link between the blaze and the recent demonstrations.

Videos shared on social media showed large plumes of smoke rising from the facility that sits on the foot of Alborz mountain in capital Tehran. The sound of automatic gunfire could be heard in some of the videos, while others showed a nearby highway filled with cars unleashing an unrelenting thrum of horns, seemingly in protest.

Iran’s semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that the unrest began when prisoners convicted of financial crimes in two wards, numbers six and seven, got into an altercation, leading other prisoners to take advantage of the disarray and set fire to a workshop and a warehouse full of clothes.

Fars reported that a number of prisoners had prepared weapons to take on the guards, indicating that the fire was planned and not an accident. The agency said in the midst of the chaos, some prisoners attempted to escape, entering a minefield north of the prison which led to explosions.

Tasnim aired footage of one of its reporters touring the prison, purportedly after the fire had broken out, to prove that order had been restored. He pauses in front of a clock and points at the time, 2:06, presumably in the morning, as apparent proof that the flames were contained not long after they broke out.

Evin has been the site of some of the worst abuses of the Islamic Republic with many prisoners detailing extensive psychological and physical torture inside. At least one wing of the prison is controlled by the intelligence branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and another wing is run by the Ministry of Intelligence.

Families of prisoners outside the prison were teargassed earlier in the day and roads heading to the prison were blocked by nightfall, according to the Center For Human Rights in Iran, a New York-based advocacy group. An ambulance and bus were sent to Evin to transfer wounded prisoners to a nearby hospital, the group reported.

Among the prisoners at Evin is Siamak Namazi, an Iranian-American businessmen who was arrested in 2015, alongside journalists and political prisoners.

“We are following reports from Evin Prison with urgency,” State Department spokesman Ned Price tweeted on Saturday. “We are in contact with the Swiss as our protecting power. Iran is fully responsible for the safety of our wrongfully detained citizens, who should be released immediately.”

Videos posted online showed people in neighborhoods around Evin chanting “Death to the dictator,” while others showed riot police on motorcycles heading up to the prison.

The prison fire comes amid an intensifying government crackdown against protestors since demonstrations swept the country nearly a month ago. Internet in the region has been severely disrupted in the last two weeks, along with the cellular network, leaving many in the dark and people abroad scrambling to piece together how violence is unfolding.

The protests were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of the “morality police” on Sept. 16. The Iranian government’s response was quick and deadly: an order issued by the country’s highest military body on Sept. 21 gave directions to “severely confront troublemakers and anti-revolutionaries,” according to a leaked document obtained by Amnesty and reviewed by the Post.

Denghanpisheh reported from Phoenix.

