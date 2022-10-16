Ukraine live briefing: Russian official calls base shooting ‘terrorist act’; Musk may keep funding Starlink

Meanwhile, billionaire Elon Musk appears to have backpedaled — a day after threatening to cut funding to a satellite internet service that has provided vital communications for Ukraine’s military as it attempts to claw back Russian-held territory — suggesting that he would continue to fund the Starlink service. Musk’s company, SpaceX, has been in talks with the Pentagon about future financing.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- The deadly training ground shooting happened Saturday morning at a military facility in the Valuysky district, about nine miles from the Ukrainian border, according to Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russian law enforcement. Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Sunday morning that no civilians were killed. The attack comes amid a chaotic mobilization effort by Moscow to replenish its troops. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that 222,000 people have been called up, and 33,000 have been deployed to military units for combat missions.
- Russia’s effort to limit Ukrainian counteroffensives by pounding Kyiv and other cities with missiles and mobilizing more troops is unlikely to shift the dynamics of the conflict, which is now clearly tilting in favor of Ukraine, Western intelligence assessments and military experts say.
- Russian forces have attacked several regions of Ukraine over the past couple of days, pounding them with missiles, and in some cases with drones supplied by Iran, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday. “We are doing everything to shoot down more enemy missiles and drones to neutralize more strike positions of the Russian army,” Zelensky said. His remarks come amid reports that Russia may have signed a new contract with Iran for the supply of drones.
Battleground updates
- Zelensky says the Russian death toll is “approaching 65,000.” In his nightly address Saturday, he suggested that the way things are going, “even 100,000 dead Russian citizens will not prompt the Kremlin to think a little bit.” The Washington Post couldn’t immediately verify his claims. The Kremlin last month put the Russian fatality count at 5,937, but Western estimates are much higher. In July, CIA Director William J. Burns estimated that 15,000 Russian soldiers had already been killed and some 45,000 wounded.
- Moscow is focusing its military efforts on reaching the administrative border of Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, as well as holding captured districts of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson, according to Ukraine’s Armed Forces. “The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the entire contact line,” Ukrainian military officials said in a Facebook post.
- The Kremlin is still conducting massive, forced deportations of Ukrainians, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said — and it may be replacing them with imported Russian citizens. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said Friday that several thousand children from Kherson — one of the first cities to fall in the opening days of the conflict — are in Russian homes and children’s camps, and Moscow is pushing more residents to flee amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the area.
Global impact
- Police in Norway arrested a Russian man at an airport in the far north of the country and charged him with flying a drone — which is forbidden under sanctions. It is the second such incident in a week. Officials are on alert after a number of recent drone sightings near Norwegian oil and gas infrastructure, and last month’s breaches of the Nord Stream pipelines built to carry Russian gas to Europe, which have raised suspicions of sabotage.
- Germany got rich on exports and cheap Russian gas. Now, that economic model is under threat, The Post reports. Before the war, Russia supplied more than half of the natural gas used in Germany — for industrial production, to heat homes and to generate electricity. Without it, the European powerhouse is vulnerable to recession, economists say.
- France is set to train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers who will be assigned to military units in the country for a few weeks, Defense Minister Sebastien LeCornu told newspaper Le Parisien on Saturday. Thousands of Ukrainian troops have trained in neighboring Britain since the start of the war, assisted by military allies including Canada, New Zealand and Nordic nations.
From our correspondents
Russia is grabbing men off the street to fight in Ukraine. In cities and towns across Russia, write Robyn Dixon and Natalia Abbakumova, men of fighting age are going into hiding to avoid police and military officers who are seizing them and sending them to fight in Ukraine, as Putin’s partial mobilization reaches a harsh new phase that risks denting Russians’ tacit support for the war and stirring social unrest.
More than 300,000 Russian men and their families have fled Russia since the announcement, reports from neighboring countries indicate.