K-pop mega band BTS will soon do its Korean military service

SEOUL — Members of South Korean boy band BTS will do their mandatory military service and it will be about three years for the fantastically popular septet to return as a group, their agency said on Monday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The band’s oldest member, Kim Seok-jin or just Jin, had delayed his conscription for as long as possible and will now rescind his postponement request, said Big Hit Music. He plans to initiate his enlistment process as soon as his solo release is concluded later this month.

The six other members will also fulfill their military duties based on individual timelines. “Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” the agency said.

In a country where pop culture has wielded enormous influence on politics and economy, BTS’s worldwide success ignited debates about whether pop culture stars should be excused from military duties for their artistic achievements.

Since the late 2010s, officials, business giants and the group’s massive fan base, known as the BTS Army, have been lobbying to keep the seven men out of the barracks. Exemption supporters say the K-pop megahit heightened South Korea’s reputation as a cultural powerhouse and contributed to the country’s economy.

Critics say such an exception would bend the conscription rules to help the rich and powerful skip national duty. South Korea’s Culture Ministry said on Monday that it will continue to review the conscription rules for pop culture stars, with considerations for “fairness.”

Under a conscription system established to counter threats from North Korea, South Korea requires all able-bodied men in the country to serve at least 18 months in the armed forces by age 28.

When Jin was turning 28 two years ago, he became one of the first K-pop stars to be offered a two-year reprieve from the army for his contribution to “enhancing Korea’s international image.”

The Military Manpower Administration under the Defense Ministry, which is in charge of the exemption rules, recognizes five domestic and 37 international competitions for artists (mostly classical and traditional arts) — none of which BTS has won. Fans argue that the K-pop act has contributed no less to Korea’s international reputation than classical artists who are waived their duties under the category.

Since its debut in 2013, BTS has sold tens of millions of records and scored Grammy nominations. The K-pop stars met President Biden earlier this year to discuss Asian inclusion and addressed U.N. General Assembly last year on youth issues and climate change.

In June, BTS announced a hiatus in group activities to focus on solo pursuits, sending shock waves across its millions-strong fan base. The band’s seven members reunited on Saturday for a concert in Busan to promote South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan city. At the concert, which was likely the band’s last gig for years to come, members told fans that they will stay active for “decades.”

