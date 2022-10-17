Britain’s new finance chief reverses prime minister’s economic policies

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Seeking to bring stability to jittery debt and stock markets — and to help Prime Minister Liz Truss survive — Britain’s brand new finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, on Monday said that the government would not slash taxes but would instead see them rise, in a stunning reversal of trickle-down growth policy announced just three weeks ago.

“The most important objective for our country right now is stability,” said Hunt, the chancellor of the exchequer, Britain’s title for finance minister. “Instability affects the prices of things in shops, the costs of mortgages and the value of pensions.”

The new prime minister won office by promising to slash taxes as a way to supercharge growth in Britain, which has been battered by Brexit, covid, and soaring energy prices, brought about in part by the war in Ukraine.

With Hunt’s announcement Monday, Truss’s supply-side plan for growth — which once drew broad support from her Conservative Party and admiring comparison to Margaret Thatcher — has been gutted.

David Lammy, a leading member of the opposition Labour Party, said Truss’s missteps have “made Britain’s economy an international punchline.”

But the markets appear to be calming. The falling British pound has stabilized. The country’s leading stock index, the FTSE 100, was up. And the cost of government borrowing was coming down — though still higher that it was before Truss took over.

Hunt’s video statement — which will be followed by debate later in the day in parliament — isn’t just intended to calm the markets, he’ll also be hoping to calm mutinous lawmakers in the Conservative Party who want Truss gone just weeks after she took office.

Over the weekend, three Conservative lawmakers broke cover and called on her to quit. Some commentators are speaking about when she goes, not if she goes. One British tabloid is live-streaming a head of iceberg lettuce placed next to a picture of Truss and asking which will last longer.

“Truss has wrecked the Conservative Party’s reputation for fiscal competence and humiliated Britain on the international stage. Senior Tories must now act in the national interest and remove her from Downing Street as quickly as possible,” declared an editorial in the Sunday Times that also called Hunt the “de factor prime minister.”

Hunt, a moderate Conservative who is considered to be a safe pair of hands, told the BBC in an earlier interview that Truss was “in charge,” despite the ripping up of much of her economic agenda.

“She's listened. She's changed. She's been willing to do that most difficult thing in politics, which is to change tack,” he added.

Robert Halfon, a Conservative lawmaker, called for a “dramatic reset” and didn’t deny that plotters within the party were plotting. “Of course colleagues are unhappy with what is going on,” he told Sky News. In recent days, the government has “looked like libertarian jihadists and treated the whole country as kind of laboratory mice.”

A poll by Opinium showed that if there was an election today, the opposition Labour Party would win a landslide with 411 seats, compared to the Conservatives with just 136.

The Conservatives are no strangers to regicide, and will ruthlessly jettison leaders they think are no longer election winners. Boris Johnson won the Conservatives a stunning victory in 2019 general election but after a series of scandals — and a dip in the polls — he was forced to resign. Truss’s personal poll ratings are worse that Johnson’s ever were and her party’s poll ratings have nosedived.

The names being bandied about as possible replaces are Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, two of Truss’s rivals in the last leadership contest. Ben Wallace, the popular defense secretary, is thought to be another possible contender. Some even wonder if Johnson could make a comeback — many of the grass roots were upset when he was forced to resign.

Others are urging calm and say that Truss and Hunt should be given a second chance.

Mordant, the Conservative Party’s leader in the parliament wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that this was not the time to change prime ministers.

“Our country needs stability,” she said, “not a soap opera.”

But in a sign of the emotion of the moment, she dredged up Winston Churchill’s warning to the British people at the start of World War II that the future would hold “blood, toil, tears and sweat.”

Damian Green, a former deputy prime minister, told BBC radio that Truss has learned some hard lessons and “that means we can hopefully put the past few weeks behind us and start again.”

Green, a Tory lawmaker, said the timing and extent of the tax cuts announced three weeks ago were “wrong and simply couldn’t be accepted by the financial markets.”

He called Truss “a pragmatist” who “realized the first budget didn’t work in spectacular fashion and made sensible view to try something else.”

So far, almost all the Truss tax cuts have now been revoked.

Hunt said Monday that the base rate for income tax would remain the same — at 20 percent.

Last week, the government reversed its plan to cut corporate tax, and will now allow the rate to increase from the current 19 percent to 25 percent in April 2023.

Earlier, the government also scraped its plan to cut income tax for top earners from 45 percent to 40 percent.

Truss spent the summer campaigning about Conservative Party members for the top job — and her pitch was all about tax cuts and transforming Britain into a “low tax, high wage, high growth economy.”

Many now are asking what is the point of Truss if Trussonomics — her main pitch was to be the leader who lowered taxes — is all but dead.

But as the Tories will have noted by now, switching out leaders is no guarantee that they will get a boost in the polls.

Over the weekend, President Biden was asked by a reporter what he thought of Truss’s “trickle-down plan that she had to walk back from.”

The president replied, “Well, it’s predictable. I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a mistake.”

Usually, American presidents don’t comment on an ally’s budget, but Biden weighed in, saying “I think that the idea of cutting taxes on the super wealthy at a time when — anyway, I just think — I disagreed with the policy, but that’s up to Great Britain to make that judgment, not me.”

