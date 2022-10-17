Russia strikes Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, with kamikaze drones

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian kamikaze drones struck central Kyiv on Monday morning, appearing to target a downtown power station — continuing a trend of striking Ukrainian critical infrastructure.
Exactly a week later, the first explosions started at 6:45 a.m. People could hear the loud buzzing sound of the Iranian-made Shahed drones — what Ukrainians have coined a “flying moped” — that Russia has been using. The second wave came about 90 minutes later.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the central Shevchenkivskyi district — the same location of last week’s major barrage of attacks — was struck, sharing a photo of a fragment of a drone on Telegram.
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, said the drones were targeting energy infrastructure and that they were Iranian kamikazes. Pentagon officials have publicly confirmed the use of Iranian drones in Russian airstrikes, as well as Ukraine’s success in shooting some of the drones down.
Washington Post reporters heard small-arms fire try to take down the drone before an explosion followed. Then another drone could be seen diving down toward the target. Again, they struck near the same thermal station. It was unclear if there were casualties, but emergency workers had been standing near the site, and the central train station nearby also creates a lot of foot traffic in the area.
Monday marked the first time that the kamikaze drones have been able to reach central Kyiv. Since last week’s attacks, Ukrainian officials have asked Western partners for more air defense systems.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Ukraine is expected to continue its effort to retake territory from Russia this winter, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday, as more strikes were launched on the Kyiv region Thursday — perhaps by kamikaze drones. Follow our live updates here.
Turmoil within Russian leadership: A member of Putin’s inner circle has voiced disagreement directly to the Russian president in recent weeks over his handling of the war in Ukraine, according to information obtained by U.S. intelligence.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.