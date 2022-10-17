Hong Kong protester dragged into Chinese consulate in Manchester and beaten

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

British lawmakers and rights activists on Monday called for an investigation into the case of a Hong Kong demonstrator who was dragged into the Chinese consulate in Manchester and beaten by staffers after he protested against the Chinese government. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight According to the Hong Kong Indigenous Defense Force, which organized a rally to coincide with the opening of a Chinese Communist Party meeting in Beijing on Sunday, the protester was among about 60 people who had gathered outside of the consulate to demonstrate against Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Protest banners and flags calling for Hong Kong independence were draped outside the consulate. One poster was an image of Xi standing before a mirror wearing nothing but a crown and a pair of boxers — a play on the fable of the emperor’s new clothes.

As one of the demonstrators began to speak, staff in riot gear came out from the consulate and attempted to seize the poster from the demonstrators, according to a statement from the group. A demonstrator identified by the group as Bob was holding up the painting when he was dragged into the consulate where he was beaten by a group of men.

Video captured by a BBC journalist at the scene showed the men punching and holding the demonstrator down on the ground. According to rally organizers, British police eventually stopped the attack and set up a cordon separating protesters from the consulate staff.

The injured demonstrator was taken to hospital and is in stable condition, the group said. The Chinese Consulate in Manchester confirmed the incident to The Washington Post but declined to give further comment. The Chinese Embassy in London did not respond to a request for comment.

Another view of the beating whilst police look on failing to intervene with speed and determination. pic.twitter.com/OAxnKt1RMT — Luke M (@McWLuke) October 16, 2022

“If the UK police had not intervened today, or if the assembly had taken place in Hong Kong or China, I am afraid that the peaceful protesters like us would have already been … disappeared,” the protester said, according to the group’s statement.

On Monday, several British members of parliament called on authorities to investigate the incident. Alicia Kearns, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, called for the Chinese ambassador to be summoned and for any consulate member involved in the beating to be expelled from the country. Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith demanded a full apology from the Chinese ambassador.

.@SuellaBraverman & @JamesCleverly need to urgently investigate.



The CCP will not import their beating of protestors and denial of free speech to British streets.



Chinese Ambassador should be summoned & if any official has beaten protesters, they must be expelled or prosecuted. https://t.co/q7Nh55k8fG — Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton (@aliciakearns) October 16, 2022

The UK Government @10DowningStreet must demand a full apology from the Chinese Ambassador to the UK @AmbZhengZeguang and demand those responsible are sent home to China. @SuellaBraverman https://t.co/9nBgJqHIvo — Iain Duncan Smith MP (@MPIainDS) October 16, 2022

Xi, who is expected to secure a third term at the party congress that began on Oct. 16, oversaw a severe crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement that culminated in a far-reaching national security law that has severely curtailed the city’s once active democracy movement.

