Ukraine live briefing: Drone strikes rock central Kyiv a week after earlier barrage

On Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukrainians to conserve electricity after blackouts were reported in some regions that Russia has shelled. Kremlin-backed forces control Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine’s occupied east.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Ukrainian officials had not released any casualty data on Monday morning’s explosions in Kyiv, as air raid sirens continued to ring out across the city. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the central Shevchenkivskyi district — the same location of last week’s major barrage of attacks — was struck. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, said the drones were targeting energy infrastructure.
- The E.U. Foreign Affairs Council is scheduled to meet Monday and discuss “Russian aggression against Ukraine.” The European Union should lead a tribunal to investigate alleged Russian war crimes, the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said in a statement. “The rules-based international order, which we all strive to defend, cannot survive if there is impunity for the deeds that violate it most blatantly,” says the statement that was released Sunday.
- Ukrainians must reduce their electricity use so “the entire system works stably,” Zelensky said Sunday night. He thanked those who were conserving energy to avoid blackouts and asked others to follow their lead, especially from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. In Sumy, regional leaders said Russian shelling led them to cut power. Power transmission company Ukrenergo said it may restrict access to electricity if customers are not sufficiently conserving. It also warned of a difficult winter ahead.
- Russia’s Defense Ministry decried an attack at a military training ground that killed 11 people and wounded 15 this weekend, amid a chaotic mobilization effort by Moscow to replenish its troops. Moscow, per Russian media, said two gunmen from an unspecified former Soviet republic attacked volunteers Saturday at a Belgorod-area facility about nine miles from the Ukrainian border. No civilians were killed in the attack, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal probe into the attack.
Battleground updates
- Zelensky urged his military to capture Russian-backed soldiers in hope of exchanging them for Ukrainian troops. “We remember our people detained in Russia. We must liberate them, and we must liberate them all, leaving none to the enemy,” he said Sunday in his nightly address. “But for this we need to capture the occupiers — as many as possible.” Kyiv and Moscow have traded hundreds o captors since the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion in February.
- The Ukrainian Defense Ministry is offering a $100,000 reward for the capture of Igor Girkin, a former defense leader for Russian-backed forces in Ukraine’s east. Girkin, who uses the alias Strelkov, shared a photo on Telegram on Saturday of him wearing his military uniform with his wife. “To the questions: Where is Igor Ivanovich?” he wrote. “Will be in touch soon.”
- Zelensky noted “extremely heavy fighting” in his country’s east and south. Ukrainian troops held Bakhmut and Soledar in the eastern battlefields; soldiers in Kherson were fighting drones and aircraft in the southern skies Sunday, Zelensky said. The Ukrainian military reported several shellings in the region over the weekend.
Global impact
- Ukraine has sent about 8 million tons of food to countries since it resumed shipping in July, Zelensky said. He warned in his Sunday speech that problems with agricultural exports could lead to an international famine. In a U.N.-brokered deal this summer, Russia ended a blockade that was tying up Ukrainian exports in the Black Sea. Ukraine supplied 10 percent of the world’s grain last year, according to the United Nations.
- Elon Musk appears to have backpedaled on threats to cut funding to Starlink, the satellite internet service that for months has been providing vital communications for Ukraine’s military. The billionaire’s suggestion Friday that his company, SpaceX, may stop paying for the emergency network was met with a chorus of condemnation including from Ukrainian diplomats. Behind the scenes, the company has been in talks with the Pentagon about the program’s future financing.
From our correspondents
Iran plans to send missiles and drones to Russia for Ukraine war, officials say. Iran is strengthening its commitment to supply arms for Russia’s assault on Ukraine, according to U.S. and allied security officials, secretly agreeing to send not only attack drones but also what some officials described as the first Iranian-made surface-to-surface missiles intended for use against Ukrainian cities and troop positions.
The increased flow of weapons from Tehran could help offset what Biden administration officials say have been huge losses in Russian military equipment since Moscow invaded in February, write The Post’s Joby Warrick, Ellen Nakashima and Shane Harris, and a rapidly dwindling supply of precision-guided munitions of the kind used in last week’s strikes against Ukrainian cities.
Independent news outlets in recent days published photos of the remains of what appear to be Iranian-made drones used in strikes against Ukrainian targets, calling into question Iran’s repeated denials that it has supplied such weapons to its ally Russia. Pentagon officials also publicly confirmed the use of Iranian drones in Russian airstrikes.