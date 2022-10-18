Australia pulls recognition of Jerusalem as capital, angering Israel

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERUSALEM — Israel reacted with fury Tuesday to Australia's announcement that it will no longer recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, reversing a controversial diplomatic move made four years ago by the previous Conservative government. Israel's Foreign Ministry summoned the Australian ambassador Tuesday to explain the policy shift, which was announced after two days of contradictory messages on the issue from Canberra. Only hours after officials denied that the change was imminent, Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed that Australia would not move its embassy to the Jerusalem until Israelis and Palestinians came to a permanent agreement on the disputed capital.

“Today the Government has reaffirmed Australia’s previous and long-standing position that Jerusalem is a final status issue that should be resolved as part of any peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people,” Wong said in a statement. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”

Israelis were withering in their criticism of the move, and the confused way it became public after an Australian newspaper reported over the weekend that language on Jerusalem’s status had been changed on government websites.

“In light of the way in which this decision was made in Australia, as a hasty response to an incorrect report in the media, we can only hope that the Australian government manages other matters more seriously and professionally,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement. “Jerusalem is the eternal and united capital of Israel and nothing will ever change that.”

Most countries have refrained from recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and convincing them to move their embassies there has been a foreign policy priority for Israel.

The decision reversed a controversial move by then Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a conservative and a close ally of President Donald Trump, to recognize west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2018, although the embassy stayed in Tel Aviv.

The Morrison government lost the federal election to Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese in May.

Both Israelis and Palestinians claim Jerusalem, which is a holy city to both Jews and Muslims, as their capital. The city is roughly divided between Jewish neighborhoods in the west and Arab sections to the east. Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed it in 1980 in a move that is not recognized by most of the international community.

The “final status” has been one of the most contentious flash points in the decades-long conflict between the two sides. For most of that time, other countries remained neutral, setting their embassies in the coastal city of Tel Aviv even though Israel’s parliament and prime minister’s office are an hour’s drive away in Jerusalem.

In 2017, Trump broke with that diplomatic consensus and announced that Washington would formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Australia, along with Guatemala and Kosovo, eventually followed suit, although Australia stipulated it was only recognizing West Jerusalem.

President Biden has declined to reverse Trump’s decision, although most U.S. diplomatic staff are still based in Tel Aviv and Washington has not announced specific plans for a new embassy in Jerusalem.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has been criticized by some in the United Kingdom for launching her own “review” of Britain’s Jerusalem policy, fulfilling a pledge she made during her leadership campaign last summer. The archbishop of Canterbury, among other religious and political leaders, urged her to maintain the status quo London’s policy that Jerusalem should be the shared capital of both Israel and a future Palestinian state.

Wong told reporters Tuesday that Morrison’s change had been a “cynical play” by the previous administration to win votes in a by-election in a Sydney electorate where the conservatives were fielding a Jewish candidate.

She said the reversal did not represent any lessoning in Australia’s historic stance as “a steadfast friend of Israel.”

“This Government will not waver in its support of Israel and the Jewish community in Australia,” Wong said in the statement. “We are equally unwavering supporters of the Palestinian people, providing humanitarian support every year since 1951 and advocating for resumed peace negotiations.”

Rachel Pannett contributed from Sydney.

