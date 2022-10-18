China plans to seize Taiwan on ‘much faster timeline,’ Blinken says

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of speeding up plans to seize Taiwan as Chinese President Xi Jinping looks set to secure a precedent-breaking third term at a party congress this week. “There has been a change in the approach from Beijing toward Taiwan in recent years,” Blinken told an event at Stanford University on Monday.

This includes “a fundamental decision that the status quo was no longer acceptable and that Beijing was determined to pursue reunification on a much faster timeline,” he said. Blinken did not provide details on the claim of a faster timeline but said China may be willing to use coercive or forceful means, which was “creating tremendous tensions.”

At the Chinese Communist Party congress, which takes place every five years, Xi said in a speech Sunday that the “wheels of history were rolling toward China’s reunification” with Taiwan and repeated intentions of taking the self-governing island of over 23 million people, potentially by force. He said that while China preferred peaceful measures, it would reserve “the option to take all necessary measures.”

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have simmered as China faces criticism from Western governments over aggression toward Taiwan and its partnership with Russia.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has stoked fears among Taiwanese residents that it could embolden their neighbor China, which claims the island it has never controlled as part of its territory. China has so far refrained from publicly criticizing Russia’s invasion.

U.S.-China frictions also heightened after a trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to Taiwan and President Biden’s comments that the U.S. military would defend the island in case of an attack by China — which the White House later walked back. While Taiwan does not have U.S. diplomatic recognition, it maintains substantive ties with Washington including arms sales and trade.

In his speech, Xi did not mention the war in Ukraine or China’s ties with the United States, which ordered export bans this month to hit China’s tech and military ambitions.

He also described China’s “great rejuvenation” — Xi’s vision of putting the nation at the center of global affairs — as an “irreversible historical process.” Unification with Taiwan is a core part of that vision.

In an uneasy stalemate between the two sides for decades, Taiwanese leaders have vowed to defend the island, while Chinese leaders are adamant the island is part of China.

Last year, the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that the threat of China targeting Taiwan was “manifest during this decade, in fact, in the next six years.

