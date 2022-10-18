Iranian climber’s return home after ditching headscarf raises safety fears

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEOUL — A climber who defied her native Iran’s ultraconservative dress code by competing without a headscarf at an international competition departed for home Tuesday, prompting widespread concern for her safety as anti-government protests continue following the death of a young woman detained by Tehran’s so-called morality police. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Elnaz Rekabi, 33, left South Korea for Iran with other members of her team early Tuesday, according to the Iranian Embassy in Seoul. Seoul Garden Hotel, where Rekabi had stayed with her team, said that she had checked out in the morning. The departure came a day earlier than reportedly scheduled.

The athlete had finished in fourth place in the Combined Boulder and Lead final of the recent International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Asian Championships, where she removed her headcovering for part of the competition. Iranian women live under a state-mandated dress code that is stricter than that of many other Muslim-majority countries; athletes who represent the nation abroad are also required to wear a headscarf.

In recent weeks, many young women in Iran’s cities have taken off their headscarves to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for violating the country’s Islamic dress code. Amini fell into a coma after allegedly being beaten by the “morality police.” Rekabi’s decision to wear a sweatband for part of the competition in South Korea was widely interpreted as a sign of solidarity and an act of protest.

“I don’t think any other [Iranian] women athletes have done anything like that,” said Pardis Minuchehr, who teaches Middle Eastern culture and literature at California State University at Long Beach. “This had a symbolic, political significance.”

Iranian security forces have responded to the protests over Amini’s death with intimidation and repression. The demonstrations have also been used to air grievances over decades of political repression, poverty, state-sponsored violence and gender discrimination in the country.

Since the protests began in September, dozens have been killed, according to rights groups, and at least 92 members of civil society — including journalists, activists and lawyers — have been arrested.

Rekabi has not publicly spoken after her decision not to wear a headscarf, and it’s unclear what awaits her when she arrives in Iran. The BBC’s Persian Service previously reported that her friends had not been able to reach her, citing unidentified sources. Iranian forces are alleged to have gone as far as killing children involved in the recent protests.

South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not immediately available for comment Tuesday and the IFSC did not return a request for comment.

The athlete, who won a bronze medal at the IFSC Climbing World Championships in Moscow last year, told Russian state media in 2018 that gender is not an important factor in competitive climbing. Women can compete with men “on the same level,” she said.

Another Iranian female athlete, Sadaf Khadem, made headlines after winning a 2019 boxing match while wearing shorts and a sleeveless top, and without a headscarf. The athlete said she had been tipped off to a warrant for her arrest; she now lives in France.

“Because everything is so volatile and intense, we don’t know what might happen to” Rekabi, said Shahla Haeri, a professor at Boston University who has studied law, gender and religion in the Middle East. “What is expected of Iran, no one can predict.”

Babak Dehghanpisheh and Miriam Berger contributed to this report.

