Ukraine live briefing: Most Ukrainians want to fight until victory, poll shows; Russian jet crash death toll rises to 13

Drones hit Kyiv as Russia aims to destroy Ukraine power grid before winter. In the Ukrainian capital, residents awoke Monday to the ominous sound of buzzing kamikaze drones that struck residential and office buildings, The Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan, Annabelle Timsit and Kostiantyn Khudov reported. The attacks appeared to be part of a broader Russian strategy of instilling fear in the civilian population, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. “The enemy can attack our cities, but it won’t be able to break us.”