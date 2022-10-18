Ukraine live briefing: Most Ukrainians want to fight until victory, poll shows; Russian jet crash death toll rises to 13

The survey preceded last week’s barrages on Kyiv and energy facilities across Ukraine and drone strikes Monday that caused at least four deaths and many injuries in the capital.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- The Gallup poll shows strong support for fighting until victory in the capital, Kyiv, (83 percent) and western Ukraine (82 percent). But there is less enthusiasm in the east (56 percent) and in the south (58 percent), where the front lines are. Twenty-six percent say the Ukrainian government should negotiate an end to fighting as quickly as possible.
- The death toll from a Russian fighter jet crash Monday near the Russian city of Krasnodar rose to 13 after more bodies were found in the rubble, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reported Tuesday morning. The Russian SU-34 fighter-bomber crashed into a residential building about 120 miles east of Crimea. Nineteen people were injured, the ministry said.
- Monday’s kamikaze drone strikes in Kyiv killed at least four people, including a pregnant woman, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. More were hospitalized, he said. The central Shevchenkivskyi district — a main target of last week’s barrage — was struck at least four times, he said. Kyiv residents heard the distinctive noise of Iranian-made Shahed drones, now being used by Russia’s military, as they prepared to attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used the drone attack to reiterate his call for “significantly more modern air defense systems.” Tuesday morning, air raid sirens were sounding once again.
- Protesters gathered in front of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv following Monday’s attacks. Tehran is “complicit” in the recent deaths and injuries attributed to its drones, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said Monday.
Battleground updates
- In the past 24 hours, Russia launched dozens of missile, air and rocket attacks against more than 35 Ukrainian settlements including the cities of Kyiv and Odessa, the Ukrainian defense ministry said in a statement Tuesday morning. More than 40 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones were involved in the attacks, it said.
- The “heightened tempo” of Russia’s attacks since Oct. 10 is probably intended to cause widespread damage to Ukraine’s energy network, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense. Russia has “highly likely gained a greater willingness to strike civilian infrastructure” in addition to military targets, it said in a Tuesday morning tweet.
- The European Union on Monday approved a plan to train thousands of Ukrainian troops in Europe. French Navy Vice Admiral Hervé Bléjean will oversee the two-year, $105 million program.
Global impact
- European Union member countries are considering paying billionaire Elon Musk to maintain internet services provided by Starlink to Ukraine, Politico reported. Musk said on Twitter Monday that 25,300 Starlink terminals were sent to Ukraine but that 10,630 are being paid for. Musk’s company SpaceX, which provides the Starlink services, has withdrawn its request for funding from the U.S. Defense Department, Musk tweeted.
- The U.S. Commerce Department issued a 180-day ban of Russia’s Ural Airlines from participating in transactions that involve exports or re-exports of goods from the United States, marking the 10th such sanction levied against Russia’s and Belarus’s biggest airlines since the Kremlin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the department said in a news release. Ural violated export controls imposed on Russia by the Commerce Department, officials said.
- ExxonMobil said it will withdraw from Russia completely, after President Vladimir Putin seized its properties at a major oil and gas project in Russia’s Far East. ExxonMobil held a 30 percent stake at an offshore project in Sakhalin, which once generated more than $16 billion in payments to Russian government entities, The Washington Post reported in March, when Exxon initially expressed its intention to break ties with Russia. “We made every effort to engage with the Russian government and other stakeholders,” the company said in a statement late Monday.
From our correspondents
Drones hit Kyiv as Russia aims to destroy Ukraine power grid before winter. In the Ukrainian capital, residents awoke Monday to the ominous sound of buzzing kamikaze drones that struck residential and office buildings, The Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan, Annabelle Timsit and Kostiantyn Khudov reported. The attacks appeared to be part of a broader Russian strategy of instilling fear in the civilian population, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. “The enemy can attack our cities, but it won’t be able to break us.”