E.U. to sanction Iran for supplying Russia with drones to attack Ukraine

BRUSSELS — The European Union is preparing to sanction Iran for supplying Russia with drones used to strike targets in Ukraine, according to two E.U. diplomats, in yet another sign of deteriorating ties between Brussels and Tehran.
With attacks ongoing, there is broad support for the sanctions, the diplomats said, despite some fear that taking a tough stand could push Tehran closer to Moscow or further diminish hopes of resurrecting the Iran nuclear deal. Iran has denied it is supplying Russia with drones for use in Ukraine.
Closer ties between Russia and Iran, two economically and politically isolated authoritarian countries at odds with the West, could have profound implications for the United States and its allies. One immediate effect has been calls for Israel to do more to support Ukraine.
Evidence of Iran’s plans to supply Russia has been growing since the summer. U.S. officials warned in July that Iran planned to deliver drones to Russia and then, in August, Iran sent a shipment of combat drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.
At a meeting last week, senior NATO and Western officials confirmed that Russia was using Iranian-made drones to hit Ukrainian targets. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the alliance would send drone-jamming equipment to Ukraine.
On Sunday, The Washington Post reported that Iran strengthened its commitment to supply arms for Russia’s assault on Ukraine, secretly agreeing to send not only attack drones but also surface-to-surface missiles intended for use against Ukrainian cities and troop positions.
But it was the photographs and videos of drones divebombing the Ukrainian capital on Monday that appeared to galvanize E.U. support for additional measures.
“We are following very closely the use of these drones, we are gathering evidence and we will be ready to react with the tools at our disposal,” Josep Borrell, the E.U.’s foreign policy chief, said at a news conference Monday.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he suggested to President Volodymyr Zelensky that Kyiv break off diplomatic ties with Tehran in light of the recent drone attacks.
The drones that Western officials say Russia is using in Ukraine are known as Shahed-136s. They are used to strike specific targets with explosives and have a range of up to 1,500 miles. They are known as “kamikaze” drones because they do not use weapons to attack a target — they are the weapon and do not survive the attack.
Western defense and intelligence officials say Russia will continue to make heavy use of the drones, particularly as its stocks of long-range cruise missiles run low.
A Western official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to brief the press, assessed that Russia already had “hundreds” of the Iranian drones and will make heavy use of them in the days and weeks ahead.
“I think it is reasonable to note that the Russians are looking to supplement their existing stock with weapons that have, to some degree, a similar effect,” the official said.
One question is how well Ukrainian forces will be able to respond, particularly whether the drone-jamming equipment NATO is sending will make a difference.
“Both sides will be trying to gain an advantage through jamming,” the official said.
