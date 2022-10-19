Inflation triggers strikes across France: What to know about the protests

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Workers have walked out around France to demand better pay as warnings swirl of a tough winter ahead in Europe. Many on the continent are struggling with record inflation and an energy crisis. Here’s what to know about the strikes that have snowballed in France: Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight How did the French strikes start? It began weeks ago with refinery workers who went on strike to demand higher salaries, partly arguing that oil and gas companies have raked in profits from Europe’s soaring energy prices — fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The strikes led to fuel shortages and lines at stations around France as some pumps ran dry. Nearly a third of the country’s gas stations had run out of some type of fuel by Sunday.

But the walkouts are also reflecting broader discontent and worries over how to afford mounting household bills this winter.

Who went on strike?

From refinery and oil depot workers — who have extended their walkout — protests spread to other industries. The strikes also affected French nuclear power plants, where staff want higher wages.

On Tuesday, thousands of people including railway workers and high school students joined a nationwide strike for the day that caused some transit disruptions. It followed a large march in Paris on Sunday over the rising cost of living, promoted by opposition politicians.

Unions have pledged more action. One of country’s largest unions which is helping lead the strikes, the CGT, reported over 180 protests around the country on Tuesday, with 70,000 people in the capital Paris.

The interior ministry, however, gave a lower estimate of about 107,000 demonstrators, including 13,000 in Paris. It said that 11 people were arrested and eight officers lightly wounded in clashes with protesters on Tuesday.

Is inflation driving the protests?

Hit by inflation, purchasing power ranked far ahead as a main concern for the French, cited three times more than immigration and delinquency in a survey published this month.

The government has spent billions subsidizing gasoline prices and energy bills, but inflation has still hiked the prices of many supermarket basics.

While France has taken bolder steps than many countries to contain the impact of Europe’s energy crisis and curb inflation, the show of frustration has raised questions about whether that will be enough in the long run. It has also drawn comparisons with the 2018 yellow vest movement, which were sparked by proposed tax increases but widened over weeks to grievances about social inequality.

How is France addressing the cost of living crisis?

This time, as the conflict in Ukraine propelled the energy supply crunch in Europe, natural gas prices have been capped at fall 2021 levels and energy price rises limited to 4 percent.

The caps, set to rise next year, are expected to remain lower than in many European countries, and the French government is giving vulnerable households a short-term relief payment of up to $195, which critics say will not offset the levels of inflation hitting poorer communities.

The simmering anger is turning into a challenge in French President Emmanuel Macron’s second term. In Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne described it as “unacceptable that a minority continues to block the country” and said it was time to get back to work.

Still, the country’s interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, acknowledged there was “a salary problem” in France, urging employers “to increase pay when possible.”

Rick Noack contributed to this report.

