Indonesia to demolish stadium where more than 130 soccer fans were killed

Indonesia said it will demolish a stadium where more than 130 soccer fans, including many children, were killed in a deadly stampede earlier this month, as it seeks to rebuild its reputation as a safe host nation ahead of the under-20 men’s World Cup in 2023. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The country’s president, Joko Widodo, made the announcement following a meeting with the leader of soccer’s global governing body, FIFA, in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, on Tuesday. The incident at Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java was one of the world’s deadliest stadium disasters, and trained a spotlight on crowd control and safety standards in the Southeast Asian country ahead of the global competition.

“This is a football country, a country where football is a passion for over 150 million people,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino after the meeting. “We owe it to them that when they see a match they are safe and secure.”

FIFA bars “crowd control gas” from being used inside stadiums and mandates that exit gates and emergency exits remain unobstructed at all times. It also requires event organizers to have an emergency plan in the event of a major incident, and to cap the number of spectators at a level at which they can be safely accommodated.

Officials found a number of issues with the stadium, which was reportedly completed in 2004, including that there was no emergency exit that could be accessed by spectators. Some 42,000 tickets to the deadly Oct. 1 soccer match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya had been sold even though officials had wanted to cap the attendance at 38,000 people, according to an Indonesian minister, Mohammad Mahfud Mahmodin.

The Kanjuruhan stadium wasn’t on the proposed youth World Cup lineup, but FIFA has committed to supporting Indonesia in a nationwide overhaul of stadium safety measures, Infantino said. The stadium will be rebuilt to FIFA standards, according to Widodo.

Six people, including several police officers and soccer officials, are facing criminal charges after police fired a barrage of tear gas munitions following this month’s match, prompting a fatal crush as fans made a panicked run for the exits.

Several hundred fans came onto the field after Arema FC, the home team, lost 3-2 to their local rivals — and were beaten back by uniformed officers carrying batons and riot shields. At least 132 people died and nearly 600 were injured, 96 of them seriously, according to a government report into the incident.

A Washington Post investigation showed police fired at least 40 rounds of munitions at the crowd within a 10-minute span, in violation of national protocols and international security guidelines for soccer matches.

Many fans were either trampled to death or fatally crushed against walls and metal gates because some of the exits were closed, The Post reported. The Indonesian National Police did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the investigation.

The police officers and Indonesian soccer officials could face prison terms of up to five years if found guilty of negligence for ordering or allowing the tear gas to be fired, the Associated Press reported. Human rights organizations have condemned the use of tear gas.

Infantino’s visit was scheduled after the deadly incident to discuss ways to improve safety and security measures ahead of the World Cup, FIFA said.

In the stampede’s aftermath, Infantino described it as a “dark day for all involved in football.”

Rebecca Tan and Joyce Sohyun Lee contributed to this report.

