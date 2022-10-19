The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Putin declares martial law in four illegally annexed regions of Ukraine

Emergency services responding to a fire after shelling in Kyiv on Oct. 18. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Updated October 19, 2022 at 8:44 a.m. EDT|Published October 19, 2022 at 8:42 a.m. EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin said martial law will be introduced across four regions of eastern Ukraine, which Moscow annexed in staged referendums last month despite not fully controlling these areas either politically or militarily. The move signals an intensifying effort to achieve his military objectives amid continuing airstrikes on infrastructure targets.

Military officials will take direct responsibility for civilian government functions in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Putin said at a meeting of his security council. Putin did not elaborate what exactly the introduction of martial law would change on the battlefield, as Russian forces are losing ground in the illegally annexed territories, including the southern Kherson region.

  • The fight for Kherson could begin in the “very near future,” a pro-Russian separatist official said. Residents were ordered to leave Wednesday morning in anticipation of a major Ukrainian push to retake the city; at least 50,000 inhabitants will be transported out in an operation that pro-Moscow authorities say will take about a week.
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with advisers about the country’s energy system as Russian attacks cause “massive blackouts.” Zelensky said Tuesday that 30 percent of the country’s power stations have been damaged by Russian attacks since Oct. 10, amid mounting fears of power outages in the winter.
  • The United States, Britain and France will raise the issue of Iran transferring weapons to Russia at a closed-door meeting of the U.N. Security Council, according to diplomats familiar with the situation. The United States and European nations have denounced Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure using Iranian drones.

