Russia-Ukraine war live updates Putin declares martial law in four illegally annexed regions of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said martial law will be introduced across four regions of eastern Ukraine, which Moscow annexed in staged referendums last month despite not fully controlling these areas either politically or militarily. The move signals an intensifying effort to achieve his military objectives amid continuing airstrikes on infrastructure targets.
Military officials will take direct responsibility for civilian government functions in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Putin said at a meeting of his security council. Putin did not elaborate what exactly the introduction of martial law would change on the battlefield, as Russian forces are losing ground in the illegally annexed territories, including the southern Kherson region.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: After a week of deadly strikes against civilians, Kyiv has accused Russia’s military of continuing attacks on its latest target: Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Follow the latest updates.
Turmoil within Russian leadership: A member of Putin’s inner circle has voiced disagreement directly to the Russian president in recent weeks over his handling of the war in Ukraine, according to information obtained by U.S. intelligence.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.