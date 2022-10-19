Ukraine live briefing: Blackouts in Ukraine as Russia renews attacks on energy infrastructure

The power outages come as Ukrainians prepare for a cold winter. A Pentagon spokesperson warned on Tuesday that the coming winter months will present challenges on the battlefield, as well.
Key developments
- The United States, Britain and France will raise the issue of Iran transferring weapons to Russia during a closed-door meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday, according to diplomats familiar with the situation. The decision follows U.S. and European concerns about Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure using Iranian drones.
- Ukraine’s foreign minister proposed severing diplomatic ties with Tehran over Russia’s use of Iranian kamikaze drones. Dmytro Kuleba also said that he was ready to submit a “bag of evidence” proving the drones’ origins and that the E.U. should slap Iran with sanctions, Reuters reported.
- The GOP will likely oppose additional aid to Ukraine if it wins the House majority next month, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) implied in an interview with Punchbowl News. “I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” he said. “They just won’t do it.”
- Lockheed Martin plans to boost its production of HIMARS long-rage rocket artillery systems from 60 launchers annually to 96, Politico reported Tuesday, citing the company’s CEO, James Taiclet, who spoke at a third-quarter earnings call that day. Last month, the Pentagon said it would double its commitment of HIMARS rocket systems to Ukraine as part of a $1.1 billion aid package.
Battleground updates
- A pro-Russian separatist politician warned that Russia’s battle for Kherson would begin “in the very near future.” Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson region, made the announcement early Wednesday in a message posted to Telegram and advised civilians to leave the area.
- Russia resumed attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure Tuesday, killing at least one person in Kyiv, according to the country’s largest private electricity producer. A power facility in Kyiv was hit three times, a presidential aide said. In the western city of Zhytomyr, far from the front lines, the mayor said residents had no running water or electricity.
- Rain, snow and mud will “add another level of complexity” to the battlefield this winter, Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Tuesday. He added, “This is why … you see us continuing to work very closely with Ukraine, with our international partners and allies to identify what Ukraine’s needs are.”
- Belarus continues to offer infrastructure and airspace to Russia, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Tuesday on Facebook.
Global impact
- President Biden announced he will release 15 million more barrels of fuel from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a move to ease gas prices ahead of the midterm elections next month. Biden has largely tried to blame cost increases on fuel shortages and supply disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- Estonia’s parliament declared Russia a state-sponsor of terrorism on Tuesday, a designation that the White House said this month that it would not make. Zelensky called it an “important decision” and “another European step to ensure that the actual reality of Russian terror and the European official attitude towards Russia completely coincide.”
- Ukraine received roughly 2 billion euros in aid from the European Union on Tuesday, the first part of a 5 billion-euro package, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Twitter.
From our correspondents
What are kamikaze drones? Here’s how Russia and Ukraine are using them. These small and noisy flying devices are meant to strike at a distance and are nimble enough to avoid many air defense systems, write Post reporters Annabelle Timsit, Isabelle Khurshudyan, Adam Taylor and William Neff, who explain what the drones look like, where they come from and how they offer battlefield advantages to both countries at war.
