A besieged Liz Truss faces Parliament as U.K. inflation passes 10%

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Prime Minister Liz Truss was set to face Parliament on Wednesday, the first big test of her embattled premiership since she ditched almost all of her economic policies and changed finance ministers. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Her appearance at prime minister’s questions, or PMQs — only her third since becoming prime minister — came as a report said the cost of living in Britain increased 10.1 percent in September compared with prices last year.

The inflation figure is a 40-year-high and matches the number in July after a slight dip to 9.9 percent in August. The government’s target rate of inflation is 2 percent.

The figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday showed that the rising costs were driven mostly by food prices, which jumped 14.5 percent compared with the same month last year. That was the largest annual rise since 1980.

Advertisement

“After last month’s small fall, headline inflation returned to its high seen earlier in the summer,” Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, told the BBC. “The rise was driven by further increases across food, which saw its largest annual rise in over 40 years, while hotel prices also increased after falling this time last year.”

The increases were somewhat mitigated by a drop in prices for gasoline and airline tickets, and the price of used cars has not increased as much as last year, he added.

“While still at a historically high rate, the costs facing businesses are beginning to rise more slowly, with crude oil prices actually falling in September,” he said.

Truss’s government is scrambling to reverse its own economic growth plan, which would have cut taxes.

On Monday, the new chancellor, who serves as Britain’s finance minister, Jeremey Hunt, announced that the government would not slash taxes but instead allow them to rise.

Advertisement

Tax cuts for the wealthy didn’t go down well with a public that is facing record inflation and soaring utility bills. But the government’s about-face had far more to do with bond traders, who were spooked by the level of borrowing the plan would require.

Opposition lawmakers and some mutinous politicians from the ruling Conservative Party are calling on the prime minister to quit after just six weeks in office.

GiftOutline Gift Article