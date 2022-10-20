Backlash grows after protester assaulted in Chinese consulate in U.K.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The treatment of a Hong Kong protester in Britain, who was seen being dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten on Sunday, has raised concerns about the quashing of dissent outside of Chinese borders. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The episode was “absolutely unacceptable,” seeing as the protests were “peaceful and legal,” the British foreign secretary, James Cleverly, told Sky News. “They were on British soil.”

Iain Duncan Smith, a member of British Parliament, said in a Wednesday news conference that Zheng Xiyuan, the consul-general in Manchester, was probably involved and that other diplomats were “certainly” involved, calling the episode “an abomination here in the United Kingdom.”

Duncan Smith called for any Chinese diplomat involved in the assault to be sent home. “They will no longer be welcome,” he said. “They will be persona non grata, whoever they are, and as high as they go, they will be on their way back to Beijing.”

Advertisement

Such a move risks escalating tensions between London and Beijing, said Chien-wen Kou, a political scientist at National Chengchi University in Taiwan. “Assuming that the British side does expel the diplomats, China would likely retaliate strongly,” he said.

Bob Chan, the protester, who appeared at the news conference alongside Duncan Smith, said he was near the consulate’s gates after its staff tried to take away and destroy the demonstrators’ posters protesting the Chinese Communist Party Congress, which began on Sunday.

“They pulled me inside. Police tried to pull me back out but didn’t succeed. So in the end I was pulled inside and was beaten up,” Chan said.

He added that he had injuries to his eye, and pain in his head and back. “The worst is near my spine; there are some internal injuries and it still hurts to sit down now,” he said.

Advertisement

Chan was hospitalized, according to a statement by the Greater Manchester Police, who said they were investigating the assault.

British police said Oct. 17 that they were investigating the assault of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester at the Chinese Consulate in Manchester. (Video: Reuters)

Alicia Kearns, a member of British Parliament and chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said in the House of Commons that Zheng, the consul-general, was seen “ripping down posters and peaceful protest,” and later committing “grievous bodily harm” against Chan.

Zheng appeared to be pulling Chan’s hair in footage published by the British media. When asked by SkyNews about whether he had done so, Zheng said that Chan was “abusing my country, my leader. I think it’s my duty.” Chan had been holding a satirical poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Zheng denied that he beat any of the protesters but said that the protest turned violent because of the “rude banners” that were displayed outside the consulate.

Advertisement

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said Tuesday at a press briefing that Chan was a “troublemaker who illegally entered” the consulate and “jeopardized” its security. Wang said that diplomatic institutions “have the rights to take necessary measures to safeguard the peace and dignity of their premises.”

But Chan on Wednesday disputed that account. “Let me say it again so it is clear: I was dragged into the consulate. I did not attempt to enter the consulate,” he said.

Jimmy Chen, a 19-year-old who was at the protest, said the assault on Chan was a worrying development for demonstrators outside of China. He said it made other protesters “worry what might happen to us.”

Chen is one of thousands of Hong Kongers who left the city following a crackdown on political dissent there; many Hong Kong residents have fled to Britain, where they have been granted the right to live and work, and a path to citizenship.

Chen wondered whether protesters could be targeted if Chinese diplomats had photos of them. “Are we safe even in the U. K.?” he asked.

Advertisement

Kou, the political scientist, said the assault was likely accidental.

“The Chinese Foreign Ministry may have told its embassies that they should respond strongly to any protest events, but they probably didn’t expect this to happen,” Kou said. “This overreaction also shows the extreme anger of China, from the government to the public, toward the protests in Hong Kong.”

Kou added that Beijing was unlikely to publicly condemn the diplomats in question. “Any criticism will only be made in private,” he said.

Lyric Li contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article