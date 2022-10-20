In the end, Liz Truss did not outlast a wilting lettuce

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — The question was all over British social media. Who would survive longer: the U.K.'s prime minister Liz Truss, or a wilting head of lettuce with a shelf-life of just ten days? By Thursday, at lunch time, Britain had its answer. It was the lettuce. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight This year has been a great one for lettuce, at least in Britain. Their market value soared amid a cost-of-living crisis and record inflation. And now one has done what many Machiavellian politicians have failed to achieve — a takedown of a sitting prime minister.

The gag began with an Economist article dubbing Truss “The Iceberg Lady,” predicting that her political expiry date would come imminently — quicker than the time it takes for a head of lettuce to expire. After all, Truss’s government had sent the markets reeling after the misfired attempt by the Conservative Party leader to radically reorient the government’s economic agenda by slashing taxes without saying how the decision would be paid for.

An Internet meme was born.

The Daily Star newspaper’s YouTube account even launched a live stream. For six days around the clock, Internet users watched the leafy green smiling at the camera, adorned at one point with googly eyes and a blonde wig.

The newspaper declared on its front page: “Lettuce Liz on Leaf Support.”

The Daily Star lettuce has come out victorious in the battle of the year - to see whether it could outlast Prime Minister Liz Truss in #LizVsLettuce



[THREAD] pic.twitter.com/sP7QDgqcfr — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022

After a deep endive in her popularity rating in recent weeks — at one point even approaching Vladimir Putin-levels of unfavorability among the British public, Truss’s chances against the vegetable seemed low.

A week of self-inflicted political wounds ultimately morphed into an irreversible death spiral, leaving many social media users unsurprised by the result.

The Daily Star Lettuce when @trussliz resigns pic.twitter.com/fo0tcW1mDG — Furquan Akhtar (@furquan) October 20, 2022

Liz Truss has resigned as the British prime minister. The lettuce wins pic.twitter.com/WkRwuFZOJ1 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 20, 2022

Liz Truss every time she eats lettuce from now on: pic.twitter.com/j2kodOKQm9 — Flora Gill (@FloraEGill) October 20, 2022

