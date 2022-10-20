Truss’s brief time as prime minister comes with a lifetime financial perk

Liz Truss’s resignation

The latest: British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation Thursday after just 44 days in office, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. Follow our live coverage.

Why did she resign?: Truss came to office with a vision for a low-tax, small government state. Since she took office Sept. 9, her grand financial plan tanked the British economy and politicians from the ruling Conservative Party called on her to quit. According to new polling released Tuesday, only 10 percent of the country viewed Truss favorably.

The search for a new prime minister: The bitterly divided Conservative Party will vote on who will replace Truss. Truss said that there would be a leadership election to replace her “to be completed within the next week.” She said that she would “remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen.” These are the most prominent contenders. to replace Truss.