Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky warns of power cuts; Putin declares martial law in annexed regions

, according to Washington-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War . Russian proxy officials on Wednesday said they had begun moving about 50,000 people out of Kherson, with Russian officials predicting a major Ukrainian assault. The U.K. Ministry of Defense also suggested a withdrawal was likely, saying damaged bridges would make such an extraction challenging.

Strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure continued early Thursday as an energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region was struck, according to regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko. There were no casualties, he said.

Zelensky on Wednesday urged men in Russian-occupied territories to try to avoid recruitment by forces loyal to Moscow and encouraged them to flee to Ukrainian-controlled regions. But, he said, if you are forcibly conscripted and “cannot do this … at the first opportunity try to lay down your arms and come to Ukrainian positions.”