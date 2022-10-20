Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky warns of power cuts; Putin declares martial law in annexed regions

The damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure came as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in four illegally annexed Ukrainian territories. The measure, which went into effect at midnight, could create legal cover for potential abuses by military authorities and their proxies in the four regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Putin’s move to declare martial law in four regions of Ukraine “is null and void,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday. “It has no legal consequences for Ukraine and its citizens, as well as for the international community,” he said in a statement, adding that Ukraine will “continue liberating occupied territories and rescuing its people.”
- U.S. federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged seven people — including five Russian nationals — in an alleged sanctions evasion scheme that spanned several countries. In a statement, the Justice Department said that the defendants obtained military technology from U.S. companies, smuggled millions of barrels of oil and laundered tens of millions of dollars for Russian oligarchs, sanctioned entities and a major Chinese energy conglomerate.
- The U.N. Security Council has no authority to investigate whether Iran supplied Russia with drones, Russia’s deputy envoy to the United Nations said Wednesday. His remarks came after a closed-door meeting of the Security Council, where Britain, France and the United States planned to raise the issue of Iranian weapons transfers to Moscow.
Battleground updates
- Russia’s warnings of a Ukrainian offensive in Kherson are likely attempts to set conditions for a full retreat across the Dnieper River and Russia’s ceding of the city, according to Washington-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War. Russian proxy officials on Wednesday said they had begun moving about 50,000 people out of Kherson, with Russian officials predicting a major Ukrainian assault. The U.K. Ministry of Defense also suggested a withdrawal was likely, saying damaged bridges would make such an extraction challenging.
- Strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure continued early Thursday as an energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region was struck, according to regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko. There were no casualties, he said.
- Zelensky on Wednesday urged men in Russian-occupied territories to try to avoid recruitment by forces loyal to Moscow and encouraged them to flee to Ukrainian-controlled regions. But, he said, if you are forcibly conscripted and “cannot do this … at the first opportunity try to lay down your arms and come to Ukrainian positions.”
Global impact
- Zelensky said he will participate in a summit of the European Council on Thursday that will address energy challenges in Ukraine and elsewhere on the continent. Ukraine faces blackouts from recent Russian strikes on infrastructure, and wider shortages are expected across Europe this winter amid a supply crisis caused by the war.
- The European Union is preparing to impose sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with drones used to strike targets in Ukraine, according to E.U. diplomats, after footage of drones divebombing the Ukrainian capital this week appeared to galvanize support for the measure.
- Norway’s domestic security service is leading an investigation into a number of drone sightings in areas around key infrastructure sites in recent months, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. At least seven Russian citizens have been detained in recent weeks for what Norwegian police consider to be the illegal use of drones, Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported.
From our correspondents
U.S. has viewed wreckage of kamikaze drones Russia used in Ukraine. The U.S. government has examined wrecked Iranian-made drones shot down in Ukraine, write Shane Harris, Dan Lamothe, Alex Horton and Karen DeYoung, and information it gains about the drones could help the United States and its Ukrainian allies prevent future drones from reaching their targets.
Drone strikes this week on Kyiv and energy facilities across Ukraine have killed at least four people and caused mass blackouts. Ukraine says it has destroyed more than 220 Shahed-136 drones since Sept. 13.