Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky warns of power cuts; Putin declares martial law in annexed regions

Strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure continued early Thursday as an energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region was struck, according to regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko. There were no casualties, he said.

Zelensky on Wednesday urged men in Russian-occupied territories to try to avoid recruitment by forces loyal to Moscow and encouraged them to flee to Ukrainian-controlled regions. But, he said, if you are forcibly conscripted and “cannot do this … at the first opportunity try to lay down your arms and come to Ukrainian positions.”