U.S. charges Russian nationals with smuggling oil, military tech

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday charged five Russian nationals in an alleged global sanctions evasion scheme that involved millions of barrels of smuggled oil from Venezuela and U.S. military technology that was traced to the battlefield in Ukraine.
Orekhov and Kuzurgasheva are accused of helping Russians acquire items including advanced semiconductors and microprocessors, which can be used in fighter aircraft, missile systems and other military technology, the Justice Department said. In some cases, the electronic components were found in Russian weapons platforms seized from the battlefield in Ukraine. They were charged with bank fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States and other charges.
Russian nationals Timofey Telegin and Sergey Tulyako, who control sanctioned Russian companies that received some of the shipments, also face several charges, including money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
The Justice Department also accused Orekhov and the son of a Russian governor, Artem Uss, of smuggling hundreds of millions of barrels of oil from Venezuela through a front company that the pair co-owned in Germany. The oil was allegedly sent to clients in China and Russia in illegal multimillion-dollar deals brokered by two Venezuelan nationals, Juan Fernando Serrano Ponce and Juan Carlos Soto, who were also charged Wednesday.
As the war in Ukraine drags on for its eighth month, the United States has dialed up pressure on Moscow and parties that cooperate with Russia. In late September, the Biden administration announced a new spate of sanctions that aims to restrict the Russian defense industry’s access to technology and penalize Russian and Belarusian officials.
The measures were aimed at reducing “the capacity of the Russian military machine to regenerate its ability to threaten Ukraine,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at the time.
Breon Peace, a U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, called the seven defendants “criminal enablers for oligarchs.” They face up to 30 years in prison, and the United States has already moved to extradite Orekhov and Uss, who were arrested in Germany and Italy, respectively.
“Their efforts undermined security, economic stability and rule of law around the world,” Peace said in a statement.
In a separate case unsealed by federal prosecutors in Connecticut on Wednesday, four individuals from Latvia and Ukraine were charged for violating U.S. export laws by trying to send an advanced, computerized grinding machine to Russia. Called a “jig grinder,” the item is export-controlled and has the potential to be used in nuclear proliferation and defense programs, the Justice Department said.
Karen DeYoung and Yasmeen Abutaleb contributed to this report.
