Why Liz Truss resigned as U.K. prime minister: A guide to the chaos

LONDON — After 44 days as prime minister, the majority of which was spent clinging on for her political life, Liz Truss announced Thursday that she is resigning. Now she is set to become the shortest-serving occupant of Downing Street in 300 years of British history.
A disastrous series of self-inflicted wounds — which turned into a political death spiral — began with a misfired attempt by the Conservative Party leader to radically reorient the government’s economic agenda by slashing taxes without saying how the decision would be paid for. It sent the markets reeling, and Truss never recovered.