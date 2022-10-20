Europe

Why Liz Truss resigned as U.K. prime minister: A guide to the chaos

By
and 
 
Updated October 20, 2022 at 10:05 a.m. EDT|Published October 20, 2022 at 9:44 a.m. EDT
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives her resignation speech on Thursday. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

LONDON — After 44 days as prime minister, the majority of which was spent clinging on for her political life, Liz Truss announced Thursday that she is resigning. Now she is set to become the shortest-serving occupant of Downing Street in 300 years of British history.

A disastrous series of self-inflicted wounds — which turned into a political death spiral — began with a misfired attempt by the Conservative Party leader to radically reorient the government’s economic agenda by slashing taxes without saying how the decision would be paid for. It sent the markets reeling, and Truss never recovered.

Truss announces resignation after six weeks in office

By the end, Truss had grown so unpopular that her fellow party lawmakers were publicly contemplating plans to replace her.

Let us walk you through what happened.

