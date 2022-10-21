Seething or celebrating? Prospect of Boris Johnson comeback divides U.K.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — As he stood in Britain’s Houses of Parliament for the final time, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, signed off with a colorful: “Hasta la vista, baby,” he said, borrowing from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s classic Terminator 2 movie. “Mission largely accomplished,” he told lawmakers, with a long pause. “For now.” Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight That was just three months ago. As Britain’s current Prime Minister Liz Truss ends a disastrously short spell in office, the race is on once again — much to the disbelief of many Brits — to find a new leader of the Conservative Party.

And there’s at least a chance the new tenant of No. 10 Downing Street could be the same as the old one. While Johnson has not yet formally thrown his hat in the ring, his backers and some right-leaning newspapers say his return would be in the “national interest” — a prospect that sent the country into a spiral of emotion.

Advertisement

Few characters divide public opinion and stir the usually tempered, British emotion like Johnson.

The front pages of many U.K. newspapers had already moved on from Truss on Friday. The Sun led with “Bojo: I’ll be back!” while the Daily Express asked: “He couldn’t could he …”

The Daily Mail readied its readers for a political scrap: “Boris v. Rishi: Fight for soul of the Tories,” referencing Johnson’s former finance minister and frenemy Rishi Sunak, who is widely seen as a front-runner.

Could the “big dog” really be let back out of the kennel? One morning radio host mused, using a Johnson nickname.

“No no no no no NO! Under absolutely no circumstances. Ever. Ever ever ever, d’you hear?,” tweeted British actor Stephen Fry. “Are we seriously considering #BorisJohnson again? Is this really happening … I actually hate living here,” wrote another online commentator.

Advertisement

The rumors of a comeback have sent some in his own party into a fit of anger.

“Go back to the beach,” said Tory party grandee David Davis, when asked about a possible Johnson return, as Johnson is reported to be on vacation in the Caribbean. “He has had his chance,” former Conservative cabinet minister David Lidington told British radio Friday. Others politicians threatened to resign if Johnson returns and stand as independent lawmakers.

Many in the “Bring Back Boris” camp were elated at his rumored resurrection. “Come back Boss. The country needs you, you’ve had a long enough break,” said a Conservative lawmaker Marco Longhi.

“It’s very simple. If the Conservative Party want any chance in fighting the next General Election, there is only one man who can help them succeed at this mission,” said another online commentator, referencing Johnson’s sweeping election victory in 2019 and ability to galvanize nontraditional Tory voters.

Advertisement

Johnson, who has reportedly been on a lucrative speaking tour in the United States followed by a Caribbean vacation, is due to fly back to London this weekend, his father Stanley Johnson told a morning talk show Friday. “He’s on a plane,” he added.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said farewell to the House of Commons on July 20, while his party voted for his replacement. (Video: Reuters)

The process for the race to become the next leader of the beleaguered Conservative Party has already been laid out, with each candidate needing to gain more than 100 votes from colleagues to progress to the next round. There are 357 Conservative lawmakers in office at the moment.

Given the high bar, it’s possible only one individual may secure that number, meaning a new prime minister could be installed as soon as Monday, when nominations close.

As of Friday morning, political pundits and parliamentary insiders speculated Johnson has already secured close to 140 backers.

Advertisement

If there is more than one successful candidate, then the hopefuls will be whittled down before the final two are put forward to the wider 170,000 members of the national Conservative Party. Officials, who want a speedy transfer of power, have said that the contest will be wrapped up not later than Oct. 28.

Standing outside parliament, nearby his wife Carrie in July, Johnson made a curious classical-era reference in his resignation speech to a returning Roman lawmaker, Cincinnatus, who gave up power and returned to his farm only to be called back from his plow to calm the chaos. It’s unclear if Johnson, an Oxford University classics graduate, fashions himself on such an image used to symbolize restraint and virtue.

His time in office was marked by a string of scandals after voters were upset by his refusal to accept accountability following “Party Gate,” where he was accused of holding office parties while the rest of the U.K. abided by severe coronavirus lockdown restrictions imposed by the government.

He was the first serving prime minister ever to be fined by police for breaking the law and remains under investigation for lying to Parliament. He was ousted under pressure from his own lawmakers, many of whom lost confidence in him.

One Tory politician, Crispin Blunt, acknowledged that Johnson has “the most astonishing set of skills,” but told Sky News Friday, “there are one or two weaknesses kicking around in that personality.”

Advertisement

Johnson, he said, was “not the character” needed to restore the party’s reputation amid the current crisis.

Many in the Labour Party and other political opposition are calling loudly for a general election rather than what they see as an internal Tory party stitch-up and attempt to cling to power.

The reverberations were already going global. One government that suggested it could be happy for Johnson to reclaim the reins in London: Kyiv.

Johnson, who traveled often to Ukraine, has had streets and pastries named after him in the European country and received frequent praise for his solidarity from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine official twitter account has just tweeted out this… pic.twitter.com/EH7X2z5SDJ — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 20, 2022

GiftOutline Gift Article