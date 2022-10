Ukraine live briefing: E.U. leaders agree to tackle rising energy costs; Zelensky warns of Russian ‘false flag’ attack Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station in May 2022. (AP)

E.U. leaders agreed early Friday to pursue measures to tackle soaring energy costs, though there was no consensus on capping the price of natural gas. European Council President Charles Michele sought to portray the agreement as a reflection of European unity, but details still need to be hammered out. The discussions came after Russia’s efforts to limit exports of natural gas to the European Union after the bloc’s support of Ukraine, resulting in skyrocketing energy bills.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly address said Russian attacks against Ukrainian energy facilities could escalate, while the country braces for severe power shortages. He also warned of a Russian plot aimed at destroying a major hydroelectric dam near the Russian-occupied city of Kherson. The Kremlin could be planning to withdraw from that city, military analysts said.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Michel said the European Council had signed a "unanimous commitment" to lower prices, guarantee supply and reduce demand. But E.U. countries still need to agree on details on how to achieve those goals. The bloc had been fiercely divided about directly intervening in energy markets. The leaders of Germany and Hungary have expressed concerns that price caps would result in reduced gas supplies for the E.U, driving producers to seek higher bidders in other regions.

President Biden said he's worried that Republicans may cut aid to Ukraine if they win back the House. Earlier this week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — who would probably become speaker if Republicans win back the House next month — signaled that the GOP would oppose more aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

2. Battleground updates

Zelensky said "Russian terrorists" had mined the dam at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, one of the country's largest power facilities, in preparation for a "false flag" attack. He did not provide evidence of the Russian plot but told European Council leaders it could lead to flooding in 80 settlements, including Kherson, and destroy much of southern Ukraine's water supply. In recent days, Moscow proxy officials have claimed that Ukraine was planning to blow up the dam to flood Kherson and have removed thousands of people from the city. Ukraine blew up a dam early in the war as part of its efforts to defend Kyiv.

Ukraine's electricity grid operator Ukrenergo warned residents Thursday to charge their phones, flashlights and other key appliances in preparation for outages, even as the country braces for colder weather.

Russia conducted three missile attacks and 24 airstrikes in the past day, hitting more than 15 settlements including those in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions, Ukraine's defense ministry said early Friday. The Kremlin's forces also launched 20 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, it said.

3. Global impact

The State Department released a fact sheet Thursday detailing the effects of sanctions and export controls on Russia. These include forcing the country to cannibalize existing airline parts it can no longer access abroad as it struggles to import semiconductors. Russian production of hypersonic ballistic missiles has also almost ceased as it reverts to Soviet-era defense stocks.

Iranian military personnel in Crimea are assisting Russia in its drone attacks against Ukraine, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. "The information we have is that the Iranians have put trainers and tech support in Crimea, but it's the Russians who are doing the piloting," he said. The Washington Post reported Thursday that the U.S. government had examined the wreckage of the Iranian-made drones in Ukraine to better understand how they operate.

4. From our correspondents

Ukraine improvises with aging air defenses to counter Russian missiles. Amid Russia’s bombardments, Ukraine’s air defenders have been forced to get creative, Isabelle Khurshudyan writes. One Ukrainian said the country’s air defense “is literally a guy with a Stinger,” referring to the shoulder-launched anti-air weapon usually used to take down relatively slow-moving targets such as helicopters, rather than missiles.

NATO powers supporting Ukraine — furious over Russia attacks against facilities that provide heat, electricity and water to civilians — have promised to rush sophisticated air defenses to the country. Washington said it would expedite its shipment of two air defense systems known as NASAMS; six more will be delivered over a longer time frame. Germany has pledged four IRIS-T systems.

But in some ways they are already too late. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had been pleading for air defense assistance virtually from the start of the nearly eight-month-old war.

