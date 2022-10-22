Who is Rishi Sunak? What to know about the U.K. prime minister favorite

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This time, he’s the favorite — at least, according to bookies. No matter that the front-runner has not yet even formally declared that he will run for party leader.

Early Saturday, Sunak’s supporters say he has already crossed the threshold to secure the backing of 100 Conservative politicians, which would see him through to the next round of the party’s internal leadership race — as his fellow lawmakers continue to strengthen their ranks and plan his potential coronation.

If elected, Sunak, 42, would become the country’s first prime minister of South Asian descent. He was born in Southampton, England, to parents of Indian origin who had emigrated from East Africa.

“It is abundantly clear that Rishi Sunak has what it takes to match the challenges we face — he is the right person to lead our party,” said former cabinet minster Sajid Javid in his support.

“He has the talent, integrity, and humility necessary to provide us with a fresh start and a steady hand,” tweeted another Conservative lawmaker Gavin Williamson as others hailed his “competence,” and “economic foresight.”

Loyalists point out that during the previous leadership contest against Truss this summer, his candidacy received the most support from his parliamentary colleagues. And many of his economic ideas have turned out to be prescient, those backers say.

Proud to be backing @RishiSunak. His economic judgement, energy and optimism are what our party and our country need to secure a better future. pic.twitter.com/BIVvDCu2RE — Dr Liam Fox MP (@LiamFox) October 21, 2022

Not all are so gushing.

His critics contend that he betrayed Johnson, his old boss, when he resigned as finance minister in early July, leading to the collapse of the cabinet soon afterward, and many lawmakers still blame him for Johnson’s downfall.

His frenemy is closely following Sunak in the polls and flew back to London Saturday after reportedly telling his supporters he was “up for it” as he attempts to pull off a stunning political resurrection.

Like Sunak, Johnson has not yet publicly confirmed another run for high office. Yet, rumors of Johnson’s return to the fray have already sparked intense divides among politicians and much of the weary British public.

A close third in the running is Penny Mordaunt, a middling level cabinet minister seeking to become a household name and the only Conservative lawmaker to have formally stepped into the race, but her numbers remain low. Mordaunt said she was encouraged by colleagues who wanted a “fresh start” but is viewed by some Conservatives as a compromise candidate for politicians in the Sunak and Johnson camps who cannot quite bring themselves to back a rival.

To become the next leader of the beleaguered Conservative Party, a candidate needs to gain more than 100 votes from the party’s members of Parliament to progress to the next round. There are 357 Conservative lawmakers in office at the moment.

Given the high bar, it’s possible that only one individual secures that number, meaning that a new prime minister could be installed at No. 10 Downing Street by Monday, when nominations close.

Sunak has been dubbed “Dishy Rishi” by British tabloids due to his slick social media campaigns and large online following.

Educated at one of Britain’s most prestigious private schools, like Johnson, he has a glittering résumé, with studies at the University of Oxford and Stanford University and a stint at the Goldman Sachs investment bank. One of the wealthiest British politicians he is also married to the Indian tech heiress Akshata Murthy, whose tax affairs caused the former finance minister some political discomfort during his leadership campaign in the summer.

And a video clip from a 2007 BBC documentary in which Sunak suggests he doesn’t have any “working-class friends” is recirculating online, as some Britons frown upon the array of upper-class Conservative contenders.

Nonetheless, he remains popular among politicians of his own party, although he fares less well among the Conservative Party’s national membership after losing out to Truss in September (57.4 percent to 42.6 percent).

After George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis and the Black Lives Matter movement swept much of the world in 2020, Sunak spoke out about the racism he has faced in public life and about the struggles his family overcame as immigrants to Britain. He also has publicly championed his Hindu faith, swearing on the Bhagavad Gita when he took office.

To his supporters, Sunak is a steady hand on economics, as he correctly predicted the market crisis sparked by Truss’s policies when she slashed taxes and sent the British pound plummeting. He called Truss’s proposed economic reforms “fairy tale” economics before she took office, an assessment that is likely to lend credence to his image of fiscal responsibility.

A blot on his record, however, is his link to the “Partygate” scandal that toppled Johnson’s government. Like his boss, Sunak was also fined by police while in office for attending parties at 10 Downing Street while Britons were under severe government-imposed coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Opposition parties including Labour are calling for a general election so that the exasperated public can have a say in who becomes the next British prime minister.

“The truth is [that] just passing around the prime minister job, the chancellor job, like it’s some sort of game of ‘pass the parcel,’ is not going to provide the country with the leadership and the stability that we desperately need,” Sunak’s former opposite number, Labour Party shadow finance minister Rachel Reeves, told the BBC Friday.

