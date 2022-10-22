Ukraine live briefing: U.S. and Russian defense chiefs speak; Zelensky urges West to warn Moscow against blowing up dam

Listen Gift Article Share

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Friday for the first time since May. Russian and American officials offered few details about the call, but Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said Austin “emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing conflict.” The dearth of conversation between Washington and Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine has become a source of concern in the West.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with a bipartisan delegation from Congress in Kyiv the same day. The U.S. officials discussed military aid, antimissile defense and “Iranian supplies for Russian terror,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.

In a television address Friday, the Ukrainian leader called on the West to warn Russia not to blow up a dam at a major hydroelectric power station near the Russian-occupied city of Kherson. “Destroying the dam would mean a large-scale disaster,” he said. A member of the president’s team this week pledged that Ukraine would “hit back even harder” if such an attack took place.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

The bipartisan congressional delegation that met Zelensky in Kyiv included Reps. Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio), Jim Himes (D-Conn.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.). "We also talked about financial support, about our political interaction, about what new anti-European and anti-democratic steps to expect from Russia," Zelensky said. The visit came after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) this week signaled that the GOP would oppose more aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia. President Biden on Thursday said he is worried that Republicans may cut aid to Ukraine if they win back the House.

Zelensky accused Russia of "deliberately inciting" a food crisis by slowing down grain shipments. In a speech late Friday, the Ukrainian president said more than 150 ships were in an "artificial queue" caused by Russia delaying their passage. The Washington Post could not confirm the veracity of his statement. "Russian attempts to exacerbate the food crisis are also aggression against every person on earth," Zelensky said, adding that countries such as Egypt, Tunisia, China and Bangladesh were affected by delayed food exports. The two countries agreed this summer to allow agricultural exports after a Russian blockade locked more than 20 million tons of grain in Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

2. Battleground updates

Nearly 16,000 civilian casualties in Ukraine were recorded by the U.N. Human Rights office, U.N. Undersecretary Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council on Friday. DiCarlo said that figure included 6,322 deaths and that “the actual figures are likely considerably higher.”

Russia has begun to withdraw from Kherson's western region, the Institute for the Study of War said Friday. Ukraine's Southern Operational Command said the same day that Russian forces were "actively" moving military equipment and several units to the east bank of the Dnieper River.

Zelensky this week said "Russian terrorists" have added mines to the dam at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, one of the Ukraine's largest power facilities, in preparation for a "false flag" attack. He did not provide evidence of the Russian plot but told European Council leaders Thursday that it could lead to flooding in 80 settlements, including Kherson, and destroy much of southern Ukraine's water supply. In recent days, Moscow proxy officials have claimed that Ukraine was planning to blow up the dam to flood Kherson and have removed thousands of people from the city.

3. Global impact

Iran is facing increasing pressure from the international community as leaders condemn the country for supplying attack drones and training to Russia. The United Kingdom sanctioned Iran on Thursday, with U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly calling Tehran's support for Putin "deplorable." On Friday, the Canadian government condemned Iran's "active support of Russian atrocities." (Russia has denied that the drones are Iranian-made.)

The European Union has pledged to give Ukraine 1.5 billion euros ($1.48 billion) a month in 2023, a total of 18 billion euros. "It is very important for Ukraine to have a predictable and stable flow of income," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after a European Council meeting in Brussels.

Britain, France and Germany called for a U.N. investigation into whether Russia used Iranian-made drones in Ukraine, Reuters reported Friday.

4. From our correspondents

In bloody battle for Bakhmut, Russian mercenaries eye a symbolic prize. The salt-mining Ukrainian city, located roughly 10 miles from the border of Donetsk and Luhansk, has been locked in heavy fighting for four months, Louisa Loveluck reports.

Russian oligarch Yevgeniy Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner mercenary group, continues to pursue Bakhmut though the city is no longer a target of any coordinated military option. Instead, he appears to see the city as a military trophy while Putin’s forces look elsewhere.

