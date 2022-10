Ukraine live briefing: U.S. and Russian defense chiefs speak; Zelensky urges West to warn Moscow against blowing up dam

In a speech late Friday, the Ukrainian president said more than 150 ships were in an “artificial queue” caused by Russia delaying their passage. The Washington Post could not confirm the veracity of his statement. “Russian attempts to exacerbate the food crisis are also aggression against every person on earth,” Zelensky said, adding that countries such as Egypt, Tunisia, China and Bangladesh were affected by delayed food exports. The two countries agreed this summer to allow agricultural exports after a Russian blockade locked more than 20 million tons of grain in Ukrainian Black Sea ports.