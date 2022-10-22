Single but not ready to mingle? South Korea’s government wants to talk.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEOUL — Gwak Min-ji had dreaded the prospect of turning 30, the defining threshold for young South Korean women to get married. But at 38, Gwak says her single and child-free life has turned out quite “natural and satisfactory.” Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The “Big 30” deadline has been rejected by an increasing number of Koreans who are postponing or eschewing marriage, which they view as a path to domestic drudgery. “How come I had no idea that life as a single woman in late thirties could actually be fun?,” asked Gwak, a screenwriter living solo in her Seoul apartment. Her single’s pad has a dancing pole where she does her favorite workout, a wine cooler to keep drinks at peak freshness and a pillow for her foster dog, Jinga.

She turned to podcasting to talk about the joys as well as pressures of living unattached in South Korea’s still marriage-oriented society. Her conversation about “bihon,” a new Korean term meaning “willingly unmarried,” is part of a larger discussion challenging cultural images in the Asian nation and government policies that promote married life over singlehood.

A record 40 percent of households now consist of just one person, and the country’s marriage and fertility rates have sunk to all-time lows. Official statistics show that some 193,000 marriages were registered in 2021, a nearly 10 percent drop from the previous year and the fewest since record keeping began in 1970. The number of births also declined to 5 per 1,000 people, putting South Korea at the bottom of developed nations tracked by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The demographic trends — which also are occurring in neighboring countries like Japan and China — have sparked worries about depopulation, a shrinking workforce and a contracting economy. Officials and experts attribute the decline to young people, particularly women, prioritizing personal freedom and career over a traditional family lifestyle.

These changes are the impetus behind government-organized dating parties that take place across South Korea, especially in the rapidly aging countryside. The central government in Seoul has designated 89 counties and cities as “population decline areas” and allocated 1 trillion won ($700.73 million) annually to support matchmaking efforts and boost marriage and childbearing.

The demographics are even shaping decisions by private businesses that cater to adults in their 30s and 40s. Housing companies now rent individual rooms in shared apartments. Restaurants with mini-grills offer solo Korean barbecue, more typically served as a raucous communal affair. Tech service providers are developing personal safety apps for those living alone, with women their prime target.

Yet young women here, while more educated and employed than ever, continue to face workplace discrimination once they cross the traditional marriage-and-children age line. They suffer unequal pay, harassment and a lack of upward mobility, all reasons the socially conservative country has for years ranked last in The Economist’s annual Glass Ceiling Index.

And domestic and familial duties still fall mostly on women, whose professional ambitions are often sacrificed for their husbands and children. Faced with hard choices, some are forgoing matrimony altogether.

Gwak decided that she wanted to “define what my life is and will be in my own terms.” She remembers hearing that her decision was “selfish” and that she would “end up lonely.”

Many men are thinking twice about wedlock as well, some because they’re enjoying the independence of being single, others because of the stress of being a family’s primary, if not sole financial provider. The pressures of male breadwinning still top the reasons a generation is turning away from marriage, according to a government survey last year of more than 10,000 South Koreans.

Such sentiments resonate with Park Jong-young, who participated in a recent matchmaking party hosted by the rural county where he lives in South Gyeongsang Province. The 35-year-old firefighter had met a few women through his friends, but they struck him as “aloof and picky.”

“My parents and relatives are nagging me to find a bride, but it’s harder than expected,” he said. “And I am not even sure if I want [marriage] that much.”

While virtual interactions were pervasive during the pandemic, dating apps have yet to go mainstream in South Korea, in part because of the cultural preference for making connections in person. Park said he signed up for the county’s meet-and-mingle because it felt “secure and less awkward since everyone here knows what to expect.”

Each participant completed a form beforehand that asked for age, address, place of employment and position. Answers were checked by Hamyang County officials, and then a sheet listing the names and job titles of 18 men and 16 women was handed out as the party began.

“It is more trustworthy than online dating, and people feel more relaxed mingling together than in one-on-one settings,” said Kang Suk-soon, the county official in charge of population policy.

In the scenic mountain resort where the dinner event took place, the guests played ice-breaking games and rotated among tables for speed-dating conversations — all arranged and paid for by the county. “No hurries, no worries,” the emcee announced. “We will set up a chance for you all to meet one another over the course of the day.”

Hamyang and dozens of other rural counties are offering multimillion-won cash incentives to encourage local singles to get married, with additional cash awards if they have children. Despite such measures, the number of babies born in Hamyang fell below 100 for the first time last year. Social science experts say one-time events and incentives are not enough to convince young people to tie the knot as long as patriarchy persists so strongly within marriage.

“The government is still preoccupied with marriage as a fundamental institution and resorts to it as a basis to provide social benefits to citizens, which is disrespectful and discriminatory to new generation of Koreans seeking alternatives,” said Lee You-na, a researcher at a Seoul-based institute that focuses on family composition, equality and rights. “They have moved on and will not easily be talked into bringing back what they see as an outdated institution.”

Some officials are calling for systemic changes. Single Koreans are largely marginalized from social services that focus on traditional family units. Cha Hae-young, a councilor for Seoul’s Mapo District and the country’s first openly LGBT elected official, is pushing a “singles’ collective” that would cater to the welfare needs of individuals living outside of traditional family structures.

The 35-year-old Cha has been at the forefront of community-building in the district, where nearly half of the households consist of only one person. It started with a too-big watermelon that she decided to share with other single neighbors. She went on to open up the kitchen in her home as a “restaurant” so singles could congregate, eat together and check in with each other.

“We envision a society where individuals do not have to rely on kinship or marital ties to receive care,” Cha said. “Married or not, we deserve it.”

