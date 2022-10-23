Boris Johnson may run again. He is still under investigation.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Boris Johnson may run again for U.K. prime minister after Liz Truss’s resignation last week, despite being under investigation over claims he intentionally misled the British parliament — an inquiry that could see him suspended or even ousted from politics entirely. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight While Johnson has not yet publicly declared whether he is running again for Conservative Party leader and U.K. prime minister, some of his backers have already called for his return. And some critics have raised the question: How could Johnson serve as leader again when lawmakers are still investigating him?

Johnson was forced to resign as prime minister in July following an avalanche of resignations by members of his cabinet, who said they could no longer support a leader so entrenched in scandals — most notably “Partygate,” a series of gatherings held at Downing Street and other government buildings as Johnson’s government asked Britons not to socialize amid stringent coronavirus lockdowns.

Advertisement

After reports emerged of the gatherings, Johnson repeatedly told Parliament that his office had followed the coronavirus lockdown guidance, saying in December 2021: “The guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times.” In January, Johnson apologized in Parliament, admitting he had attended one “bring your own booze” event in Downing Street.

Two major government investigations were opened into the gatherings and Johnson’s remarks: One from the senior civil servant Sue Gray, and another from the House of Commons Privileges Committee. Gray concluded that there was “a serious failure” of leadership in Johnson’s government, while the parliamentary committee is expected to hear evidence and compile a report in late autumn or winter this year.

The London Metropolitan Police also opened an investigation, announcing in April that Johnson, his wife Carrie, and former U.K. finance minister Rishi Sunak had broken lockdown rules and had to pay a $65 fine. (Sunak on Sunday announced he was running for U.K. leader.)

The mandate of the committee’s members — made up of four lawmakers from the Conservative Party, two from the opposition Labour Party and one from the Scottish National Party — is to investigate allegations that a lawmaker has committed contempt of parliament.

Advertisement

After an investigation, they are expected to recommend sanctions on the lawmaker to members of Parliament, who will decide whether to enact them.

Those sanctions could include suspending Johnson or removing him entirely from Parliament entirely — which could mean he will once again be forced to resign as prime minister should he run and be reinstalled.

Ministers who knowingly mislead the House of Commons are usually expected to resign, according to government documentation.

It remains uncertain if Johnson will get the backing he needs to make the ballot for U.K. leader: Candidates must collect 100 nominations from fellow lawmakers by 2 p.m Monday to stand a chance. If more than one contender reaches the requirement, members of Parliament will select two to be put to an online vote by party members, with the results expected Oct. 28.

Advertisement

Dominic Raab, who served as deputy prime minister and foreign secretary under Johnson, told BBC radio Saturday that while he respected Johnson, he was hesitant about the timing of the former leader’s return, given that the committee is set to hear evidence for its investigation next month.

“There’s going to be oral testimony from people from Number 10,” Raab said. “I just can’t see in practice how the new prime minister, in office latest next Friday, could give the country the attention, the focus that it needs and at the same time be giving testimony and be answering all of those questions.”

Meanwhile, Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, slammed the prospect of Johnson’s return.

“To go from the kamikaze budget under Liz Truss back to a man that his own party has declared is unfit for office, is the most powerful argument you could possibly have for a general election,” he said Friday.

GiftOutline Gift Article