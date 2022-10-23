Ukraine live briefing: Russia steps up civilian relocations from Kherson; concern grows over threat to dam

Listen Gift Article Share

Kremlin-backed authorities have stepped up efforts to relocate civilians from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, transporting them into Crimea and other occupied areas. The weekend order for all citizens to immediately leave the city is illegal, Ukrainian officials say, and part of an attempt by Moscow to “depopulate” areas of Ukraine that Kyiv is poised to recapture. It could cause lasting economic and social damage, according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank.

Additionally, concern is growing that Moscow will seek to destroy the dam at a major hydroelectric plant in the area — flooding and widening the Dnieper River to delay any Ukrainian advances — in what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned would be a “false flag” attack. Analysts at the institute said the push to move civilians from Kherson could be a tactic to get them out of the dam’s path in the event of an explosion. Moscow has denied the accusations, and Kremlin-backed officials have claimed without evidence that Ukraine is planning to blow up the dam, which is one of Ukraine’s largest power facilities. The Washington Post could not verify either side’s claims.

Russian missiles continue to pound Ukrainian electricity infrastructure. A massive strike Saturday cut power to many places, Zelensky said Saturday in his nightly address. Eight months into the conflict, he continued to proclaim the high ground over Russia. “Even now — partially in the dark — life in our state, in our Ukraine, is still civilized,” he said.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Occupying Russian authorities stepped up their efforts Saturday to relocate residents from Kherson , urging them to take “documents, money, valuables and clothes.” Photos from news services showed people boarding ferries and buses in Kherson, pets and luggage in tow. Officials are promising government payments of 100,000 rubles (about $1,600) and housing certificates to purchase an apartment for those who comply.

Zelensky said a barrage of Russian strikes on Saturday hit Ukraine’s north, south, east and west , causing widespread blackouts. Crews restored power in some areas by Saturday evening, “but in many cities, in many districts, recovery work is still ongoing. We are trying to return power to people as soon as possible,” he said. In the meantime, he urged residents to preserve power, especially during peak periods, to avoid pressuring already-strained electrical grids. Ukraine’s air force , causing widespread blackouts. Crews restored power in some areas by Saturday evening, “but in many cities, in many districts, recovery work is still ongoing. We are trying to return power to people as soon as possible,” he said. In the meantime, he urged residents to preserve power, especially during peak periods, to avoid pressuring already-strained electrical grids. Ukraine’s air force said it had shot down at least 18 Russian cruise missiles.

A Russian-installed regional official in the Kakhovka district, Vladimir Leontyev, said Russian authorities are reducing the volume of water in the reservoir behind the Kakhovka dam to minimize damage if it is destroyed, according to Russian news said Russian authorities are reducing the volume of water in the reservoir behind the Kakhovka dam to minimize damage if it is destroyed, according to Russian news reports . He also emphasized that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that would seek to destroy it.

2. Battleground updates

Russian forces have erected a “barge bridge” across the Dnieper River as they struggle to retain control of Kherson, the British Defense Ministry the British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update. The use of heavy barge bridges was common in Soviet-era operations, it added. This is probably the first time in decades the Russian military has had to utilize this type of bridge, the ministry said, a move that is likely to have “material and logistics benefits.”

The Ukrainian military claimed that Russia has moved its officers across the Dnieper River, leaving recruits behind on the western bank to fend off a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive. “Using such inexperienced forces to conduct a delaying action could prompt a Russian rout if Ukrainian forces choose to press the attack,” the Institute for the Study of War said.

3. Global impact

Iran criticized European calls for a U.N. probe into Iranian-made drones that the organization says are being used by Russia in Ukraine. Tehran on Saturday denounced the accusations, which it described as “false and baseless,” as France, Germany and Britain urged an investigation. Britain this week that the organization says are being used by Russia in Ukraine. Tehran on Saturday denounced the accusations, which it described as “false and baseless,” as France, Germany and Britain urged an investigation. Britain this week imposed sanctions on Iran, while the Canadian government condemned Iran’s “active support of Russian atrocities.” Moscow denies that it is using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.

An international group of independent experts working on the implementation of sanctions against Russia has turned its attention to “all Russian propagandists, so-called opinion leaders and showbusiness representatives who support or justify terror,” Zelensky said Saturday evening. In the group’s sights are “Russian newsmen and stars” involved in the spread of Kremlin narratives about the war, he said. against Russia has turned its attention to “all Russian propagandists, so-called opinion leaders and showbusiness representatives who support or justify terror,” Zelensky said Saturday evening. In the group’s sights are “Russian newsmen and stars” involved in the spread of Kremlin narratives about the war, he said.

4. From our correspondents

Massive strikes hit Ukraine electrical grid: Russia on Saturday unleashed another barrage of strikes on Ukrainian electricity infrastructure, as Ukrainians prepare for what could be a winter without heating, water and electricity in parts of the country.

Temporary power outages hit the regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad — an expanse stretching across the country from west to east.

Ukrainian officials say Russian strikes have destroyed about 30 percent of the country’s autotransformers, which are crucial for transmitting electricity along the country’s electrical grid, Post correspondents David L. Stern, Robyn Dixon and Isabelle Khurshudyan report.

