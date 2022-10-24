China waits till congress’s end to release key economic data

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

China on Monday unexpectedly released delayed economic data a day after the conclusion of a key Communist Party congress, showing weak growth and prompting markets to plunge. Last week, China’s National Bureau of Statistics postponed the release of GDP and other economic indicators without explanation the day before their scheduled reporting on Oct. 18. The release would have coincided with the congress in Beijing where Chinese leader Xi Jinping went on to secure a third term and filled top leadership positions exclusively with his allies.

The release of this key economic data just after the congress adds to concerns that under Xi, politics will increasingly trump economic priorities.

On Monday, the bureau reported that gross domestic product grew 3.9 percent between July and September of this year, slightly higher than analyst expectations but still below the government’s target annual goal of “around 5.5 percent.”

Following the release of the data, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index plunged 6 percent to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, while the Shanghai Composite and the Shenzhen Composite Index both fell around 2 percent.

China’s economy has been battered by battered by a property slump, rising unemployment, slower consumption and continued covid controls enforced through lockdowns and onerous testing requirements for residents. Official data on Monday showed unemployment rose to 5.5 percent in September, up from 5.3 percent in August.

Under Xi, high economic growth, once a top priority for the leadership, has taken a back seat to political objectives. The government has increased controls over the private sector while expanding the role of state-backed companies and focusing on reducing inequality.

On Sunday, party personnel changes were announced that included the retiring of officials seen as more committed to market reforms.

During his report to congress delivered last week, Xi said his party would ensure that wealth and income were “well regulated,” and should improve the personal income tax system, prompting speculation that China may introduce new taxes on the wealthy in the name of “common prosperity,” one of his landmark campaigns.

Xi claimed that the global economy “needs China” and that the world’s second largest economy has “great resilience, potential and latitude.”

