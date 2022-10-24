Dnipro residents fear dark, cold winter as Russia smashes infrastructure

War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Monday marks eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and the war grinds on. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Utilities under siege: Russia unleashed a “barrage” of missiles across Ukraine early Saturday morning, Ukrainian officials said — targeting the country’s electrical grid and blacking out large areas. Ukrainians officials said that they had managed to impede the assault in some places, while in others the rockets “completely” destroyed electrical facilities.

Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.

