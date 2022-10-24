Macron says it’s up to Ukraine to decide how and when peace deal comes

Ukrainians will be the ones to “choose the moment and the terms” of peace in the war with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday.
Macron has been a vocal proponent of maintaining open dialogue with Moscow, citing it as a means for potential peace negotiations.
He said this summer that the West should avoid humiliating Russia, which sparked intense backlash from Ukraine, whose foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said such concerns “can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it.”
As early as this spring, other prominent voices had urged concessions to Russia in Ukraine. Former U.S. secretary of state Henry Kissinger said in May that Kyiv should cede territory to help end the war and warned that an embarrassing loss for Russia could destabilize Europe.
Kissinger said pursuing anything past the “status quo ante” — with Russia controlling Crimea, which it annexed illegally in 2014, and maintaining informal influence in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk — would “not be about the freedom of Ukraine, but a new war against Russia itself.”
Ukraine has been clear that it will not accept any peace deals that include surrendering territory to Russia, and after Moscow illegally declared that it was annexing four Ukrainian regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky formally ruled out peace talks.
The conditions established by the West — sanctions and other means to weaken Russia without direct involvement — have set the stage for Ukraine to “choose … peace,” Macron said at the conference, pausing mid-sentence.
“But that means there is a prospect of peace, and it will exist at some point,” he said.
Calls for a peace deal may grow more urgent in Europe, however, as concerns rise over inflation, which the war has exacerbated. A survey released in June found that more than a third of Europeans wanted the war to be over as soon as possible — even if that meant Ukraine ceded territory to Russia. Since then, Europe has been rocked by protests over rising costs of living. A European Union official warned this month that the energy crisis tied to the war could lead to blackouts on parts of the continent this winter.
Annabelle Timsit contributed to this report.
