From Mao to Xi: power plays in the succession of Chinese leadership

Although Deng was never general secretary of the party, he is considered to have replaced a diminished Hua as China’s paramount leader starting around 1978. Often referred to as the “architect” of the country’s economic reforms and opening to international business, he used his influence over the military and party elders to guide policy and select leaders. His authority waned after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, when huge protests in Beijing were finally crushed and hundreds, if not thousands, of people were killed by authorities. Deng stepped down as head of the military following the protests but remained influential until his death in 1997.