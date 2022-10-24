Ukraine live briefing: Western powers rebuke Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ claims against Ukraine

Listen Gift Article Share

The United States, Britain and France have rejected as “transparently false” Russian claims that Ukraine is preparing to use a “dirty bomb” on its own territory, with Western help, characterizing the claims as an attempt by Moscow to create a pretext for escalating the conflict. Monday marks eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation. We further reject any pretext for escalation by Russia,” the foreign ministers of the three nations said in a joint statement. They vowed to continue supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia’s “brutal war of aggression.”

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the claims during a flurry of talks with top defense officials on Sunday, offering no evidence to back up his assertions on so-called dirty bombs — explosive weapons designed to widely disperse radioactive material. Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in 1994 in return for a guarantee from Russia that it would not attack Ukraine.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) confirmed Sunday evening that she will represent the United States this week at a Crimea Platform summit, a forum hosted by Ukraine and focused on the peninsula that Russia illegally annexed in 2014. She said she and other leaders will “deliver an unmistakable statement of our solidarity with Ukraine in its fight for freedom.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

In his Sunday night address , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Shoigu’s claims , accusing Russia of being the one behind this and other “blackmailed” threats against a nuclear plant and major hydroelectric dam. “If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this,” Zelensky said. Noting that Ukraine gave up its nuclear arsenal, he called on the world to “react in the toughest possible way” to punish Russia. accusing Russia of being the one behind this and other “blackmailed” threats against a nuclear plant and major hydroelectric dam. “If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this,” Zelensky said. Noting that Ukraine gave up its nuclear arsenal, he called on the world to “react in the toughest possible way” to punish Russia.

Shoigu’s goal in his round of calls with top defense officials was probably to “slow or suspend Western military aid to Ukraine and possibly weaken the NATO alliance,” according to was probably to “slow or suspend Western military aid to Ukraine and possibly weaken the NATO alliance,” according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War . Russia has repeatedly claimed since the start of its invasion in February that Western states will help Ukraine conduct a false-flag attack using weapons of mass destruction. Russia’s latest claim is probably part of an ongoing disinformation campaign, the U.S. think tank said.

Speaking at a peace conference in Rome, French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday that Ukraine should decide on the timing and terms of any peace deal with Russia, adding that peace cannot be “captured by Russian power’’ or “the consecration of the law of the strongest.” on Sunday said that Ukraine should decide on the timing and terms of any peace deal with Russia, adding that peace cannot be “captured by Russian power’’ or “the consecration of the law of the strongest.”

2. Battleground updates

Russia is preparing to defend parts of the Donbas area it has invaded from any Ukrainian counteroffensive , Britain’s Defense Ministry , Britain’s Defense Ministry said . The ministry cited the head of the Wagner Group , a network of mercenaries working with Russian forces in Ukraine, who claimed to be building trenches and antitank defenses in the eastern Luhansk region.

Russian forces struck Mykolaiv overnight Sunday with S-300 surface-to-air missiles, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said . Two residential buildings, a central heating line and a children’s playground were damaged, and one man was injured, though not severely, Senkevych added.

Two pilots died Sunday after a plane crashed into a residential building in Irkutsk, Siberia, during a training flight. Sunday’s crash was the second incident of its kind in less than a week. Last Monday, a Russian Su-34 crashed into a during a training flight. Sunday’s crash was the second incident of its kind in less than a week. Last Monday, a Russian Su-34 crashed into a nine-story residential building in Yeysk , opposite the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, killing more than a dozen people. No residents died in the latest incident, officials said.

3. Global impact

Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry accused Russia of “deliberately delaying” its its grain initiative , the agency said Sunday in a Facebook post , reporting that ports were operating at 25 to 30 percent of their capacity. Ismini Palla, a U.N. spokeswoman for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, said in a statement to The Washington Post that more than 150 vessels are waiting near Istanbul to move, and that the Joint Coordination Center — which has representatives from the United Nations, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine — is “discussing ways to address the backlog.”

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after he after he signaled that Republicans are likely to oppose additional aid to Ukraine if they win the House majority in next month’s midterms. “The notion that now Kevin McCarthy is going to make himself the leader of the pro-Putin wing of my party is just a stunning thing,” she said in an appearance Sunday on “Meet the Press,” referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Cheney, whose criticism of the GOP contributed to her loss in the primary for her seat this year, also accused McCarthy (R-Calif.) of acting out of political self-interest.

4. From our correspondents

Cyprus, a haven for Russian expats, welcomes techies fleeing Ukraine war: Since late September, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his order to enlist at least 300,000 men to help his flagging invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled across borders.

Cyprus, a small, sunny island in the Mediterranean divided by its own historical territorial dispute between Turks and Greeks, remains one of the last few havens for Russians running away from the uncertainty and doom Putin’s war in Ukraine has created back home, writes Post correspondent Mary Ilyushina from Larnaca, Cyprus.

IT workers in particular started flocking here when Russian tanks began rolling into Ukraine in February, and so far, the door remains open even as other jurisdictions deny entry to Russian visitors. “We haven’t seen any signs of reversal in Cyprus’s policy,” said Oleg Reshetnikov, who moved to the island in 2014 and created CypRus_IT, a networking community for the thousands of Russian-speaking specialists.

