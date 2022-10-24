Live updates Rishi Sunak on course to become U.K. prime minister

The ruling Conservative Party has set an astonishingly short time frame to select a new leader, who will also become prime minister. Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday. The contest could be wrapped up today — and will be by the end of the week, at the latest.

In recent Conservative Party leadership contests, the transition of power has taken about two months, including several rounds of voting among the party’s lawmakers, followed by a period of campaigning around the country and a vote by dues-paying members of the party, who pick the winner between two finalists. But because the Conservatives just concluded that process last month, they rewrote the rules for their do-over contest. Contenders have until 2 p.m. Monday to get the singular backing of at least 100 Conservative lawmakers among the 357 in Parliament. If only one person clears that threshold, that’s it: The Tories have a new leader, to be installed as leader of the country. If two or three candidates qualify, the finalists will be determined through rounds of voting among Conservative Party lawmakers and then put to an online vote among the 170,000 dues-paying members of the party.