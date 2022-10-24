Live updates Rishi Sunak on course to become U.K. prime minister

LONDON — Britain may know as soon as today who will serve as its next prime minister — the third within two months. After former prime minister Boris Johnson announced late Sunday that he was dropping his bid to return to power, the path was looking fairly clear for Rishi Sunak, the former finance minister who led the movement to oust Johnson over the summer.
Contenders to lead the ruling Conservative Party and the country face a deadline of 2 p.m. local time to secure the endorsements of at least 100 of their party colleagues in Parliament (out of 357). Sunak has already cleared that bar. The other declared candidate is House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, but it is unclear if she could meet the threshold even if most of Johnson’s backers swung behind her.