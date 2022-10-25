WNBA star Brittney Griner’s appeal rejected by Russian court

A Russian court rejected U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence on drug charges Tuesday.
The U.S. government characterizes her arrest as a “wrongful detainment.”
Griner appeared in court via video link from detention outside Moscow on Tuesday. Her lawyers asked for a suspended sentence, while Russian prosecutors maintained that nine years is fair. Griner’s lawyers earlier said she wasn’t expecting “miracles.”
“We are very disappointed,” Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, Griner’s lawyers, said in a statement. “We still think the punishment is excessive and contradicts to the existing court practice.”
They said they would confer with their client about the possibility of further appeals, and that they intended to make use of “all the available legal tools.”
“We are aware of the news out of Russia that Brittney Griner will continue to be wrongfully detained under intolerable circumstances after having to undergo another sham judicial proceeding today,” U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement. “President Biden has been very clear that Brittney should be released immediately.”
One path to resolve her situation — and that of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine also imprisoned in Russia — could be an exchange of prisoners.
“In recent weeks, the Biden-Harris Administration has continued to engage with Russia through every available channel and make every effort to bring home Brittney as well as to support and advocate for other Americans detained in Russia, including fellow wrongful detainee Paul Whelan,” Sullivan said.
Tuesday’s ruling came in the wake of a Moscow court’s decision Monday to reject the appeal of Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was seeking to overturn the approval his pretrial detention. He has been charged with spreading false information, following criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Annabelle Timsit and Mary Ilyushina contributed to this report.
