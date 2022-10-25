Israeli raid on Nablus kills 5, destroys bomb lab in escalating violence

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TEL AVIV — Israeli security forces blew up a weapons workshop and killed the leader of an alleged terrorist cell during a deadly raid in Nablus early Tuesday, military officials said. At least five Palestinians were killed and more than 20 injured in the fighting, according to Palestinian health officials, the latest in the near-nightly clashes between Israel and militants in West Bank cities.

Videos on social media showed intense exchanges, including firefights and burning vehicles in parts of Nablus’s old city. Residents came out to protest the presence of Israeli forces, setting tires on fire and throwing rocks and pieces of concrete at Israeli armored vehicles. The Israel Defense Forces said none of its troops were injured.

Palestinian media reported that one vehicle was apparently struck by a drone or missile, which would mark an escalation in the fire power Israeli forces usually bring to bear in the West Bank. Airstrikes are common in Israeli attacks on Hamas and Islamic Jihad positions in the Gaza Strip, and Israeli media reported that commanders had recently approved drone attacks in other occupied areas. The IDF declined to comment on the drone report.

The military said its troops entered Nablus to target the headquarters and “explosive manufacturing site” of the Lion’s Den, a group accused of carrying out numerous attacks on Israelis in recent months and planning others that were thwarted at the last minute.

Video on social media showed more than a dozen vehicles maneuvering in the city. Many of them surrounded the home of Wadee al-Huh, a Lion’s Den leader who was killed in the attack, according to Palestinian media reports.

“Soldiers were positioned throughout the city of Nablus with various operational means, including sniper forces and shoulder-fired missiles,” the IDF said in a statement.

Al-Huh would be the second alleged Lion’s Den commander killed in two days. Tamer al-Kilani died when a motorcycle exploded on a Nablus street Sunday in what the militant group said was a targeted assassination arranged by Israel.

Israeli and Palestinian officials have not commented on the claims.

Tuesday’s battle is part of a worrisome spike in violence in West Bank cities during a months-long crackdown by Israel against suspected militants. Following a spate of terrorist attacks that killed at least 19 Israelis in the spring, soldiers have carried out near-nightly raids in Nablus, Jenin, Hebron and other West Bank cities.

More than 125 Palestinians have died in the clashes, including several in East Jerusalem. Israel says most of the fatalities have been suspected militants, but several have been teenagers. Palestinian hospitals say they are straining to keep pace with the numbers of gunshot injuries, sometimes several a night.

The Lion’s Den formed about a year ago as one of several upstart militant groups that operate outside the hierarchies of Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other established organizations. The newcomers attract disaffected, unemployed young men who are increasingly able to acquire weapons in a West Bank awash with guns.

Israel blames the group, which is active around Nablus, for numerous attacks in recent months, including the shooting of an IDF sergeant who was escorting Jewish settlers on a religious march near the town of Sebastia.

Israel has called on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to do more to rein in the militant groups. But it claims the right to operate in West Bank cities.

“There is no refuge, and there never will be for terrorists,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said. “We will continue to act against anyone who tries to harm Israeli citizens in any place at any time needed.”

The Palestinian Authority, which has deployed its own security forces against suspected militants, has objected to the campaign of Israeli incursions. A spokesman for Abbas said Tuesday that the authority had asked the Biden administration to help de-escalate the situation.

