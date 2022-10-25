Why failed British prime ministers keep quoting ancient Romans

Outgoing British prime minister Liz Truss said her country faced "brighter days" in a final speech as leader outside her Downing Street office on Oct. 25. (Video: Reuters)

The comparison elicited much confusion on social media, with Google searches for “Cincinnatus” spiking, followed by commentators commenting that the reference might have meant that Johnson, like Cincinnatus, may be called back from his forced retirement to serve again.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the Conservative Party to unite behind his successor, Liz Truss, during his Sept. 6 final speech. (Video: The Washington Post)

Now, it is Truss’s turn. She quoted Lucius Annaeus Seneca the Younger, who passed in 65 AD.

And the British people — anxious about paying their winter heating bills during a forecast recession — went to Wikipedia to answer to the big question: Umm, who’s Seneca?

Speaking outside Downing Street, Truss, whose six weeks in office makes her Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, wished her successor, Rishi Sunak, “every success” as he takes the reins.

And then, she went all Roman, too.

“I am more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face,” Truss said. “As the Roman philosopher Seneca wrote: It is not because things are difficult that we do not dare. It is because we do not dare that they are difficult.”

Unfortunately, as many noted, Truss stumbled over the words “Roman” and “philosopher” and “Seneca.”

If you’re going to quote Seneca in your farewell speech, it’s:

1) a good idea to make sure you can say Seneca’s name without stumbling.

2) practise performing the quote to avoid poor intonation making it difficult for your audience to understand what you’re saying #LizTruss — Martin Shovel (@MartinShovel) October 25, 2022

Twitter noted that she appeared unfamiliar with her subject matter.

not entirely convinced that Truss is overly familiar with the works of Seneca — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 25, 2022

This citing of the Roman is not mere coincidence.

Sky News political editor Beth Rigby observed, “Quite Johnsonion, even quoted Roman philosopher Seneca.”

Both politicians — or their speechwriters? — seemed to be signaling to some very thin section of their audience that they might be short-timers, but they were well-educated short-timers, and that they took comfort in the wisdom — or the comforting banalities? — of the ancients.

Johnson studied classics at Balliol College at Oxford.

Truss studied philosophy, politics and economics at Merton College at Oxford.

He was prime minister for three years before being shoved out by his own party — for dishonesty.

She was prime minister for six weeks before being shoved out by her own part — for incompetence.

There the similarities end, more or less.

Johnson loved to pepper his journalism, and later his after-dinner and political speeches, with bits of dog Latin and classical references, and just like his carefully mussed blond shag, it was an integral part of his stage persona, his shtick, as the eccentric but lovable boy genius in the rumpled suit.

Truss never had Johnson’s stagecraft. She was noted for being a dull orator — still tap water to Johnson’s sparkling Pellegrino — but she wasn’t going out without a try.

Mary Beard, the famed Oxford classicist, tweeted in September: “If you are curious about Boris Johnson’s reference to Cincinnatus in his goodbye speech — he was a 5th century BC Roman politician who saved the state from an invasion, then — job done — returned to his farm (‘to his plough’).”

She noted, “He was also an enemy of the people.”

If you are curious about Boris Johnson's reference to Cincinnatus in his goodbye speech - he was a 5th century BC Roman politician who saved the state from an invasion, then - job done - returned to his farm ('to his plough'). He was also an enemy of the people. — mary beard (@wmarybeard) September 6, 2022

On Tuesday, after Truss spoke, Beard weighed in again, tweeting, “I wonder if our outgoing prime minister had read the rest of the Letter of Seneca (no. 104) from which she quoted a phrase? ”

Beard noted that other message of the letter was “be careful of ambition!”

I wonder if our outgoing primeminister had read the rest of the Letter of Seneca (no. 104) from which she quoted a phrase? Here is a not very good translation https://t.co/f1XSMwswvX Other messages...like be careful of ambition! — mary beard (@wmarybeard) October 25, 2022

Annabelle Timsit contributed to this report.

