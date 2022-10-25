A professor asked for ‘anti-cheating hats.’ Her students went all out.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Mary Joy Mandane Ortiz’s students came to campus for their midterm exams this month, they were prepared — not only with the knowledge to complete their mechanical engineering test, but with a variety of hats, helmets, sheets and shades. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Ostensibly, the headgear was to prevent cheating. Mandane Ortiz, a professor at Bicol University College of Engineering in the Philippines, had seen photos on Facebook of “anti-cheating hats” at a school in Thailand and was amused by the sight of students sitting for exams with sheets of paper hanging off the sides of their heads like dog ears.

She hasn’t had problems with her students cheating, so the hats were “just for fun,” she said.

She hadn’t expected such whimsical headgear from her mechanical engineering students, she said — or the overwhelmingly positive response after her photos of the hats went viral in local news reports.

Some were practical — one student walled himself off with egg cartons; another put tubes over his eyes to create literal tunnel vision. Others wore wigs, decorated boxes or dressed up like anime characters. Another simply wore a motorcycle helmet.

“I was surprised because I simply requested [they make] a very simple one, but they made very creative ones,” she said.

The students wanted the midterm to be memorable because they were excited to return for their first in-person exams after being homebound during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, Mandane Ortiz said.

She hasn’t finished grading all of the exams but said the students finished their tests quickly and completed every question. “I’m very proud of them,” she said. “I’m very happy because they’re very talented students. It’s supposed to be that the exam is stressful and fearful, but they made it more funny and wonderful. That’s why they excelled on our exam.”

