Ukraine live briefing: Russia maintains ‘dirty bomb’ claim ahead of U.N. meeting; Zelensky looks to Crimea summit Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, addresses members of the U.N. General Assembly earlier this month. (David Dee Delgado/Reuters)

Listen Gift Article Share

Russia apparently intends to raise at the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday its accusation that Ukraine is planning to use a “dirty bomb” — an explosive weapon designed to scatter radioactive material — on its own soil. Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, in a letter to the council that was seen by Reuters, urged Western nations “to exert their influence” on Kyiv to prevent what he called a potential “act of nuclear terrorism.” The United States and other Western powers have dismissed the claim as “transparently false” and warned that Moscow could be using it as a pretext to escalate the conflict.

The unsubstantiated allegation has heightened fears that Russia is planning a false-flag attack. Britain’s U.N. mission posted a pointed message on Twitter late Monday: “Reminder: Ukraine has no nuclear weapons.” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he extended a formal invitation to the International Atomic Energy Agency to establish that Ukraine has “nothing to hide,” and the U.N. nuclear watchdog is set to inspect two key nuclear sites at Kyiv’s request.

Imprisoned American basketball star Brittney Griner will appeal her nine-year sentence and conviction on drug charges in Russia on Tuesday, but her lawyers said she isn’t expecting “miracles.”

Advertisement

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Russia would face consequences if it used a dirty bomb in Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Monday. The United States, France and Britain have accused Moscow of using allegations of a dirty bomb as a pretext for escalation. “It would certainly be another example of [Russian President Vladimir Putin’s] brutality if he were to use a so-called dirty bomb,” Price said. “There would be consequences for Russia. … We’ve been very clear about that.”

The U.N. nuclear watchdog on Monday said it was preparing to visit two sites linked to the nuclear industry at Kyiv’s request. A Russian officer previously claimed without evidence that Ukraine was using the locations in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk to prepare the bomb. “The IAEA inspected one of these locations one month ago,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement. “No undeclared nuclear activities or material were found there.” A Russian officer previously claimed without evidence that Ukraine was using the locations in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk to prepare the bomb. “The IAEA inspected one of these locations one month ago,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement. “No undeclared nuclear activities or material were found there.”

Ukraine is preparing for a summit Tuesday to discuss the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014. “This will be another step in our preparation for the de-occupation of Crimea,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “This will be another step in our preparation for the de-occupation of Crimea,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hosting a conference Tuesday on the massive task of reconstruction that lies ahead for Ukraine, which has been compared to the United States’ Marshall Plan for rebuilding Europe after World War II. , which has been compared to the United States’ Marshall Plan for rebuilding Europe after World War II.

2. Battleground updates

Ukraine’s intelligence chief said there is no evidence that Russian troops are readying for a mass withdrawal from Kherson , a strategic southern port city occupied in the early days of the conflict, despite a push by Moscow-backed officials to get residents to leave. Gen. Kyrylo O. Budanov , a strategic southern port city occupied in the early days of the conflict, despite a push by Moscow-backed officials to get residents to leave. Gen. Kyrylo O. Budanov said in an interview with the news outlet Ukrainska Pravda that Moscow was “trying to create the illusion that everything is lost,” while preparing to defend the city in street-by-street combat.

Recent reports on military operations in the area have not made enough of a distinction between activities in the city and those in the surrounding Kherson oblast to suggest that Russia is retreating, according to the Institute for the Study of War. “Russian forces have begun a partial withdrawal from northwestern Kherson Oblast even while preparing to defend Kherson City,” analysts at the U.S.-based think tank have not made enough of a distinction between activities in the city and those in the surrounding Kherson oblast to suggest that Russia is retreating, according to the Institute for the Study of War. “Russian forces have begun a partial withdrawal from northwestern Kherson Oblast even while preparing to defend Kherson City,” analysts at the U.S.-based think tank said . Still, they noted that Russia’s position in the upper Kherson region is “untenable” and that Ukraine will probably recapture the area by year’s end.

Budanov also said the impact of Russian strikes against critical Ukrainian infrastructure is waning as Moscow’s military runs down its limited arsenal of cruise missiles. Nevertheless, the recent attacks have raised fears of a dark, cold winter for many Ukrainians. is waning as Moscow’s military runs down its limited arsenal of cruise missiles. Nevertheless, the recent attacks have raised fears of a dark, cold winter for many Ukrainians.

Russian forces have not yet laid enough mines to fully destroy a major hydroelectric dam in the Kherson area, according to Ukrainian intelligence. Any such attack could flood the southern port in the Kherson area, according to Ukrainian intelligence. Any such attack could flood the southern port city and surrounding territory. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of targeting the dam, which Russia controls. The claims could not be independently verified.

3. Global impact

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday. The pair discussed a range of trans-Atlantic security issues, according to an official readout of the call, including “Russia’s false accusation that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own soil, and the need for Russia to de-escalate.”

Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke by phone Monday with his Russian counterpart, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, according to a senior U.S. defense official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information. The two had not spoken since May. Details of the call have not been released. Milley also spoke with Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, the head of Ukraine’s armed forces.

4. From our correspondents

Ukrainians are fearing a dark, cold winter as Russia pummels electricity infrastructure. A blacked-out 15-floor apartment building in the eastern industrial city of Dnipro offers a preview: Candles flickered in windows. Couples cooked by flashlight. Outside in the darkened courtyard, three men and a woman drank alcohol in a cone of cellphone light when Post correspondents Michael E. Miller and Anastacia Galouchka visited on a recent evening.

Power outages — some scheduled as part of power rationing, others unexpected and unavoidable — have grown more frequent across Ukraine in recent weeks. A Russian bombing campaign, which left 1.5 million people across Ukraine without power on Saturday, has evoked scenes of European cities plunged into darkness during World War II.

But in the 21st century, the tactic has upended remote work, interrupted distance schooling for children and risks draining cellphones, on which so many rely to check on loved ones or learn of incoming rocket fire.

GiftOutline Gift Article