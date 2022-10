Ukraine live briefing: Russia maintains ‘dirty bomb’ claim ahead of U.N. meeting; Zelensky looks to Crimea summit

Russia apparently intends to raise at the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday its accusation that Ukraine is planning to use a “dirty bomb” — an explosive weapon designed to scatter radioactive material — on its own soil. Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, in a letter to the council that was seen by Reuters, urged Western nations “to exert their influence” on Kyiv to prevent what he called a potential “act of nuclear terrorism.” The United States and other Western powers have dismissed the claim as “transparently false” and warned that Moscow could be using it as a pretext to escalate the conflict.