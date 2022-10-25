Ukraine live briefing: Russia maintains ‘dirty bomb’ claim ahead of U.N. meeting; Zelensky looks to Crimea summit

Russia apparently intends to raise at the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday its accusation that Ukraine is planning to use a “dirty bomb” — an explosive weapon designed to scatter radioactive material — on its own soil. Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, in a letter to the council that was seen by Reuters, urged Western nations “to exert their influence” on Kyiv to prevent what he called a potential “act of nuclear terrorism.” The United States and other Western powers have dismissed the claim as “transparently false” and warned that Moscow could be using it as a pretext to escalate the conflict.
The unsubstantiated allegation has heightened fears that Russia is planning a false-flag attack. Britain’s U.N. mission posted a pointed message on Twitter late Monday: “Reminder: Ukraine has no nuclear weapons.” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he extended a formal invitation to the International Atomic Energy Agency to establish that Ukraine has “nothing to hide,” and the U.N. nuclear watchdog is set to inspect two key nuclear sites at Kyiv’s request.
Imprisoned American basketball star Brittney Griner will appeal her nine-year sentence and conviction on drug charges in Russia on Tuesday, but her lawyers said she isn’t expecting “miracles.”
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
Ukrainians are fearing a dark, cold winter as Russia pummels electricity infrastructure. A blacked-out 15-floor apartment building in the eastern industrial city of Dnipro offers a preview: Candles flickered in windows. Couples cooked by flashlight. Outside in the darkened courtyard, three men and a woman drank alcohol in a cone of cellphone light when Post correspondents Michael E. Miller and Anastacia Galouchka visited on a recent evening.
Power outages — some scheduled as part of power rationing, others unexpected and unavoidable — have grown more frequent across Ukraine in recent weeks. A Russian bombing campaign, which left 1.5 million people across Ukraine without power on Saturday, has evoked scenes of European cities plunged into darkness during World War II.
But in the 21st century, the tactic has upended remote work, interrupted distance schooling for children and risks draining cellphones, on which so many rely to check on loved ones or learn of incoming rocket fire.