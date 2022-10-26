Ukraine live briefing: Russia readies for nuclear drills, as ‘dirty bomb’ claim met with derision at U.N. Ukrainian forces fire a mortar this month near Bakhmut, in the country's east. On Tuesday, the Ukrainian military pushed back Russian mercenaries from the city. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)

Russia pressed at the United Nations on Tuesday its unfounded claim that Ukraine plans to use a “dirty bomb” on its own soil, angering Western diplomats, who denounced the allegations as misinformation and accused Moscow of wasting their time. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight “We’ve seen and heard no new evidence. … It’s completely wasting our time,” Britain’s deputy U.N. ambassador, James Kariuki, told reporters after a closed-door meeting of the Security Council, according to Reuters.

The diplomatic showdown came as inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency were preparing to visit two sites that Russia alleges are involved in the manufacture of a “dirty bomb,” an explosive device that includes radioactive material. The locations, in Kyiv and central Ukraine, are already subject to IAEA monitoring, but Ukraine said it invited the inspectors for transparency’s sake.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Russia on Wednesday will begin annual exercises involving large-scale drills of its strategic nuclear forces , even as tensions flare between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. Russia notified the United States of the routine drills, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, , even as tensions flare between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. Russia notified the United States of the routine drills, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters Tuesday. “In this regard, Russia is complying with its arms control obligations,” he said.

Ukrainian citizens residing abroad should not return home for the winter , the country’s deputy prime minister said Tuesday, citing the need to save energy from power facilities recently crippled by Russian strikes. “We need to survive the winter, but, unfortunately, the networks will not survive,” Iryna Vereshchuk said on Ukrainian TV, according to the , the country’s deputy prime minister said Tuesday, citing the need to save energy from power facilities recently crippled by Russian strikes. “We need to survive the winter, but, unfortunately, the networks will not survive,” Iryna Vereshchuk said on Ukrainian TV, according to the Associated Press

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her against her more than nine-year prison sentence for drug charges . Russian authorities arrested her at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport on Feb. 17 and accused her of entering the country with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is illegal in Russia. “We’re in constant contact with Russian authorities to get Brittney and others out,” President Biden told reporters on Tuesday.

The confidant who vented to Russian President Vladimir Putin recently about his military’s handling of the war in Ukraine was Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the founder of a Russian mercenary group that is playing a critical role for Moscow on the battlefield in Ukraine, , the founder of a Russian mercenary group that is playing a critical role for Moscow on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.

2. Battleground updates

A missile strike on a gas station in Dnipro killed two people, one of whom was a pregnant woman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday on Telegram. He blamed the strike on Russian forces. “We fight terrorists every day. Those who kill civilians, bomb cities, destroy the lives and destinies of Ukrainians,” he said.

Ukrainian forces on Tuesday continued their advance against Russia’s military in the southern Kherson region , pushed back Russian mercenaries from Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk and gained new momentum in Luhansk, where they seized a key highway between the towns of Kreminna and Svatove.

Russian allegations that Ukraine is building a dirty bomb are “false,” said Ryder , the Pentagon spokesman. At the same time, the United States has not seen any indication that Russia “has made a decision or intends to employ nuclear weapons or a dirty bomb,” he said Tuesday. The same day, Ukraine also accused Moscow of attempting to assemble a dirty bomb at the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

3. Global impact

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Zelensky in a phone call Tuesday “to underline the United Kingdom’s steadfast support for Ukraine,” according to Tuesday “to underline the United Kingdom’s steadfast support for Ukraine,” according to a statement from Sunak’s office. On Twitter, Zelensky said the two “agreed to write a new chapter” in British-Ukrainian relations. “But the story is the same — full support in the face of Russian aggression,” he wrote.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus rescinded a letter, signed by 30 House liberals and sent to the White House on Monday, that urged President Biden to negotiate directly with Russia to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The withdrawal comes a day after the letter, led by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), triggered fierce pushback from many Democrats. on Monday, that urged President Biden to negotiate directly with Russia to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The withdrawal comes a day after the letter, led by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), triggered fierce pushback from many Democrats.

4. From our correspondents

How the E.U. has fallen short on promises to refugees: For many of the millions of refugees who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion earlier this year, the temporary protection put forth by Europe has been far from a golden ticket.

As the war’s ripple effects are felt throughout the continent, the transition from temporary relief to longer-term support for Ukrainians is putting the bloc’s commitments to the test, write Washington Post correspondents Rick Noack, Meg Kelly, Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff and Ladka Bauerova. The European Union’s 27 member states have accommodated these refugees to an extent they claimed was impossible during the Syrian migrant crisis of 2015 and 2016; still, many Ukrainians have had to move from place to place and have yet to secure employment.

Mothers with young children say it has been especially hard to find time to seek job interviews or enroll in language lessons. And in some cases, their ability to build new lives has depended on the country, city or even street they chose — or were sent to.

“Many Ukrainians are going to stay here for a long time. Maybe months, maybe years, maybe forever,” Helena Krajewska, a spokeswoman for Polish Humanitarian Action, one of the country’s largest aid groups, told The Post. “We need to help them be able to provide for themselves.”

