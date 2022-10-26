Ukraine live briefing: Russia readies for nuclear drills, as ‘dirty bomb’ claim met with derision at U.N.

Russia pressed at the United Nations on Tuesday its unfounded claim that Ukraine plans to use a “dirty bomb” on its own soil, angering Western diplomats, who denounced the allegations as misinformation and accused Moscow of wasting their time.
The diplomatic showdown came as inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency were preparing to visit two sites that Russia alleges are involved in the manufacture of a “dirty bomb,” an explosive device that includes radioactive material. The locations, in Kyiv and central Ukraine, are already subject to IAEA monitoring, but Ukraine said it invited the inspectors for transparency’s sake.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
How the E.U. has fallen short on promises to refugees: For many of the millions of refugees who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion earlier this year, the temporary protection put forth by Europe has been far from a golden ticket.
As the war’s ripple effects are felt throughout the continent, the transition from temporary relief to longer-term support for Ukrainians is putting the bloc’s commitments to the test, write Washington Post correspondents Rick Noack, Meg Kelly, Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff and Ladka Bauerova. The European Union’s 27 member states have accommodated these refugees to an extent they claimed was impossible during the Syrian migrant crisis of 2015 and 2016; still, many Ukrainians have had to move from place to place and have yet to secure employment.
Mothers with young children say it has been especially hard to find time to seek job interviews or enroll in language lessons. And in some cases, their ability to build new lives has depended on the country, city or even street they chose — or were sent to.
“Many Ukrainians are going to stay here for a long time. Maybe months, maybe years, maybe forever,” Helena Krajewska, a spokeswoman for Polish Humanitarian Action, one of the country’s largest aid groups, told The Post. “We need to help them be able to provide for themselves.”